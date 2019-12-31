Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir has an impressive debut on Billboard's gospel lists with the album "Jesus is Born,quot;

#Roommates, Kanye West's musical winning streak continues, as it is officially closing 2019 with another musical success. His Sunday Service Choir released his debut album on Christmas Day, and made it to the big charts, simply losing the number one spot.

After linking his own record on the solo Billboard list earlier this year with his album "Jesus Is King,quot; that debuted at number one, Kanye West has shown that his musical touch is pure magic, and his incredibly talented Chorus of Sunday Service is reaping the benefits. @Billboard reports that the first Sunday Service Choir album "Jesus Is Born,quot; officially debuted at number two on the gospel album list. The album lost number one because Kanye's "Jesus Is King,quot; still remains at number one after nine weeks.

According to official estimates of the sales industry's follow-up, Kanye's second spiritual project, "Jesus Is Born," which is credited to his Sunday Service Choir, entered the Top Gospel Albums list with 6,000 equivalent album units obtained (3,000 in album sales) in the week ending December 26th. The Sunday Service Choir, the musical collective that expresses its incredibly popular Sunday Service live shows, is the central focus and offers some beautiful interpretations of R,amp;B classics with an updated spiritual twist, with Ye at the helm as executive producer.

Among the 19 songs of "Jesus Is Born,quot;, some of the most prominent include the spiritual reworkings of the classics, such as "Rain,quot; and "Weak,quot; by SWV, "Back To Life,quot; by Soul II Soul and "Father Stretch My Hands "from Kanye. . "

"Jesus Is King,quot; by Kanye made history when it was released a few months ago, debuting at number one on Best Gospel Albums, Best Christian Albums, Billboard 200, Best R,amp;B / Hip-Hop Albums and Best Rap Albums . It was also the first album in history to head all those lists at once. Let's see if the Sunday Service Choir can match its leader and make some of its own history.

