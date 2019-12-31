Kanye West defends the IT hymen check: "That is approved by God!"

Kanye West has pushed rapper T.i. once again. Comments on checking his daughter's hymen in the spotlight after he defended them during a recent Sunday service.

"I don't tell anyone what to do, I'm expressing what I've been through. Because you know that people love to take a bite and say: & # 39; This was not exactly approved by the devil on the Internet & # 39;". He said in his Sunday service, which took place at Skid Row in Los Angeles this Sunday. "They try to play T.I., but he is talking about something approved by God."

YOU. He was subjected to a strong attack a few weeks ago after he declared during a podcast interview that he takes his daughter Deyjah Harris, who is now 18 years old, to OBGYN every year to make sure his hymen is still intact.

The rapper received a great deal of criticism before addressing Red Table Talk with his wife, Tiny Harris, to state that he was just kidding and apologized for any ignorance on his part.