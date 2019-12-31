Kanye West defends the IT hymen check: "That is approved by God!"

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Kanye West has pushed rapper T.i. once again. Comments on checking his daughter's hymen in the spotlight after he defended them during a recent Sunday service.

"I don't tell anyone what to do, I'm expressing what I've been through. Because you know that people love to take a bite and say: & # 39; This was not exactly approved by the devil on the Internet & # 39;". He said in his Sunday service, which took place at Skid Row in Los Angeles this Sunday. "They try to play T.I., but he is talking about something approved by God."

