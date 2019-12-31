Kanye West defends the controversial comments of T.I. on reviewing his daughter's hymen: he was "approved by God,quot;

Even T.I. He tried to reverse his original statement about the control of the virginity of his 18-year-old daughter by going with her to annual gynecological checkups when he realized the violent reaction. However, Kanye West, as apologizing as himself, seems to be defending fellow rapper now.

During his last Sunday service, he declared that "God approved,quot; the widely criticized actions of TIP when it comes to his teenage daughter, Deyjah.

So is! YOU. He received many criticisms for his comments that led him to address them and explain that he exaggerated for entertainment purposes, but Kanye now says the other man did the right thing.

Celebrating a year since his Sunday service began, Kanye delivered a sermon on Skid Row in Los Angeles.

It was a passionate speech and, at some point, defended TIP and told the crowd that they tried. They tried to play T.I. but he is talking about something that God approved. "

Kim Kardashian's husband did not mention what comments he was referring to, but the scandal was public enough for many people to know even without direct reference.

In case you missed it or need a review, T.I. He revealed that he verifies the virginity of his 18-year-old daughter every year by going with her to the gynecologist.

YOU. He mentioned that the specialist would explain that the hymen is not a precise way to know if it is a virgin or not, since it can also be broken during other activities, not only during intercourse.

Ad

Regardless, T.I. Jokingly, he shared what he would say to the doctor, making many people angry: “ She doesn't ride horses, doesn't ride bicycles, doesn't play sports, (so) just check her hymen please and give me back my results quickly.



Post views:

0 0