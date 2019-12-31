Kanye West calls his Sunday service an alternative to drugs and pornography!

Kanye West continues his Sunday service crusade and, according to the Chicago rapper, his services are an alternative to his supporters who use opioids and watch porn.

"I definitely saw a strong and compelling vision with the problem of the homeless, and I know we can find a solution, a global solution," he said in a recent Sunday service where he called his efforts "an alternative to opioids,quot; and " an alternative to pornography. "

Ye has openly admitted that he got hooked on opioids in the past, and credits his walk if it is faith to keep him on track.

"Two days before going to the hospital, I was taking opioids. I was addicted to opioids," he told TMZ in March 2018.

"I had plastic surgery because I was trying to look good for you … I had a liposuction because I didn't want to be called fat as they called Rob [Kardashian] at the wedding and they did it flew home before me and Kim got married I didn't want to be called fat, so I had a liposuction, right? "Said the rapper.