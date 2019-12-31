Kanye West calls his Sunday service an alternative to drugs and pornography!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Kanye West continues his Sunday service crusade and, according to the Chicago rapper, his services are an alternative to his supporters who use opioids and watch porn.

"I definitely saw a strong and compelling vision with the problem of the homeless, and I know we can find a solution, a global solution," he said in a recent Sunday service where he called his efforts "an alternative to opioids,quot; and " an alternative to pornography. "

