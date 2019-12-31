Kandi Burruss jokes about the drama & # 39; RHOA & # 39; with Eva Marcille

Instagram

Kandi also addresses the problem on her YouTube channel, saying that her co-star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; He said: & # 39; We have had it in multiple situations in which he states that he said nothing & # 39 ;.

Kandi Burruss never lies, at least that's what she says. "The true housewives of Atlanta"The star seemed to mock his beef with co-star Eva Marcille while addressing him with a hilarious meme after the last episode of the Bravo show, which aired on Sunday, December 29.

Kandi posted on his Instagram account a famous video of Nicki Minaj shouting: "Did I lie? Did I pretend to lie?" Captioning the clip, Kandi, "Did I lie? #Rhoa if I say roll the video!"

In the recent episode of the show, the ladies were together during their cast trip to Toronto. That was when Porsha Williams He tried to confront Eva, who according to Kandi, was gossiping about her behind her back.

Kandi previously claimed that Eva said of Porsha: "She is in my business. Maybe I should resend some of these blogs about Dennis so she can have some issues in mind. And her caesarean section is not healed yet and she is worried about me here." . When Porsha asked him personally, Eva denied the accusations.

"I want to answer because that was definitely not what I said," Eva told Porsha, who replied: "Is Kandi a liar? So is she making it up?" Later Kandi was heard saying, "No, I am not."

"I didn't say anything about resending a blog … Porsha, I'm sitting here telling you in front of [Kandi], with her, that wasn't the case," Eva explained. However, the scene was reduced to a good setback from Eva saying earlier this season: "I could resend many of these blogs so you can take care of that business."

Calling Eva, Kandi intervened: "I think sometimes when you get angry and do your reading or whatever, sometimes that really gets screwed." Meanwhile, Eva criticized Kandi for stirring the drama. "To my surprise, it's salt bae … Kandi, once again, adding some seasonings to the shit," he said.

After the episode, Kandi also addressed the problem on her YouTube channel. "Exactly what I said to Porsha that you said, you said … And it was as if it were so serious … it was like, & # 39; I will say it in front of her & # 39; all the time she said it, I thought: "I could enter now, but why? Because it's in the camera. "You said it on camera. Microphone. So clearly the world will see that it's some bulls you're saying right now," he said.

"As much as she went, she didn't say it … I think in her heart she really thinks she didn't say it. Which makes me believe she says things and doesn't remember what she said; which is a little scary for her … that can put you in some bad situations, "he continued.

She added: "We've had her in multiple situations where she says she didn't say anything and then goes back to where she said it. Is this a habit? I really like Eva … but I guess anything she says? Of course."