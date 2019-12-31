Kaleidoscope 2019: memorable events in entertainment

Here is a quick summary of the memorable event of each month during the last year that is undoubtedly full of joyful and painful moments, as well as scandals.

The entertainment industry is always full of colorful events every year. Throughout the year 2019, fans were like having an exciting roller coaster. They lost their favorite stars, while on other occasions, they were excited about happy news such as the long-awaited wedding of their dear celebrities.

Deaths and weddings were not the only events that marked the year of 2019. There were also times when the trap scandal was the center of attention. At another time, people had fun with reactivated meat among stars.

As 2019 ends, Up News Info presents a summary of the most important event of each month throughout the year. Check them out below.

January 1st Instagram On the first day of 2019, fans, especially K-Pop fans, were surprised by reports that EXO& # 39; s Kai I was going out Blackpink& # 39; s Jennie as photos of them enjoying a night date appeared online. The news, as expected, generated mixed reactions from fans. It was said that they spent time together in Paris in October 2018. They even published some photos of their appointment, with each of them posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. After the rumors, both agencies of the main stars later confirmed that the two were really an element. However, their romance did not last long. On January 25, SM Entertainment, which represents Kai and his group, confirmed that the two separated, simply stating: "It is true that Kai and Jennie recently separated."

2. February Instagram All hell broke loose at Kardashian's house in February. Khloe Kardashianrelationship with daddy baby Tristan Thompson everything was fine until it was reported that he kissed another woman, who was none other than Kylie Jennerthen best friend Jordyn Woods, at a later party. The famous clan did not hesitate to cast shadows on Jordyn, who later decided to move out of Kylie's house. Things went further south when Jordyn went to Jada Pinkett Smith"Red Talk Table" in March to detail the alleged matter, insisting that "it was an innocent moment," since she and the Cleveland Cavaliers player didn't connect that night. All the scandal was played in the final season 16 of "keeping up with the Kardashians"in June. He offered fans an idea of ​​Khloé's reaction to the cheating scandal that led him to break up with Tristan. When people thought they had overcome it, Jordyn and Khloe seemed to shadow on social media after the results of the first The lie detector test, which he took on "Red Talk Table", was launched in December and proved his innocence.

3. March Instagram The hip-hop community cried in March as an iconic musician Nipsey Hussle He died on March 31. He was shot dead in the parking lot in front of the rapper's The Marathon clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The 33-year-old man was beaten several times in the abdomen and head before being pronounced dead in the hospital. After an investigation, the police named Eric Holder as alleged gunman. Eric was arrested on April 2 in the suburb of Bellflower, California, in Los Angeles, and was jailed alone. He was charged with a charge of murder, two charges of attempted murder and a charge of possession of a firearm by a criminal. During his appearance hearing on April 4, through his lawyer Christopher Darden, he pleaded not guilty. After his death, the rapper was later honored at the BET Prize held on June 23 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Presented by YOU., the award was received by his girlfriend Lauren London and Hussle's family, including his son and daughter, Kross and Emani. "I just want to thank everyone for all the love and support, and the marathon continues again," Lauren said during the speech. Also, a couple of musicians, like John legend Y DJ Khaled, took the stage to deliver an emotional musical tribute to Hussle.

4. April WENN / Mr. Azul There have always been rumors that Wendy Williams& # 39; husband Kevin was cheating on the popular TV host. However, it was only confirmed when reports alleged that her lover gave birth to her son together, which later led the television host to file for divorce from her 22-year-old husband in a New Jersey court on April 11. . What made it even worse was the fact that the news came when the 55-year-old television personality lived in a sober house in Queens while fighting substance abuse. However, it apparently did not take Wendy a long time to accept the fact that her 2-decade marriage ended in this way. She opened in SiriusXM's "Urban View" which was in a better place now that she separated from Kevin. "I am happy, I am healthy and I am at peace with the world and with all those around me," he shared proudly.

5. May HBO 2019 is undoubtedly the year that fans of "game of Thrones"The big night for fans came on May 19 when the hit HBO fantasy series aired the final episode of its eighth and final season 8. Given the great popularity of the show, as expected, fans had great expectation on how the program would end, the story and it seemed that the works of David Benioff and DB Weiss did not meet their expectations. The end saw Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) knowing his death at the hands of nothing less than his lover and nephew Jon Snow (Harington kit) People might expect Jon, also known as Aegon Targaryen, to take over the coveted Iron Throne, but it was never his calling. Instead, he made his brother Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead), which is also the three-eyed Raven, to lead the Seven Kingdoms. Feeling dissatisfied with the story's conclusion, fans launched an online campaign to urge HBO executives to redo the last six episodes of the show. Responding to the request, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys said: "There are very, very few disadvantages of having a hugely popular program. But I can think about when you try to finish it. Many people have great opinions on how these stories of the characters should come to an end. "

6. June Instagram While on top of the massive success of his "Old Town Road" success, Lil Nas X He made an even bigger title when he came out as gay on the last day of Pride Month. He tweeted on June 30: "Some of you already know it, some of you don't care, some of you have not left. But before the end of this month I want you to listen carefully to c7osure." He continued publishing the album cover for his eight-song EP, called "7", which featured him wearing cowboy clothes, riding a horse and looking at a bright horizon with rainbow lights. "Deada ** thought he had made it obvious," he captioned the post. However, the overall response was positive. Kevin HartOne's was considered homophobic by some Internet users. During an episode of HBO "The store: Uninterrupted, "Kevin was heard saying," He said he was gay! And that? "When Lil Nas X tried to calmly explain the anti-gay feeling in society, Kevin interrupted:" I hate what? Why? "To which the rapper replied:" If you really are from the neighborhood, you know. "

July 7 WENN / FayesVision Nicole Murphy She made headlines in July after she was photographed kissing married director Antoine Fuqua in Italy. The 51-year-old model initially denied having an affair with the "Training Day"director, who is married to the actress Lela Rochon, as their representatives said that "they are only friends of the family". He then offered an apology to Lela and the Fuqua family in another statement. "It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not approve of women kissing or interacting inappropriately with a married man. I was also once married and would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written." . said. The ex-wife of Eddie murphy He further detailed the scandal during a September episode on "The Wendy Williams Show." Calling him "a thing frozen in time," Nicole told the host: "Trust me, I wish it didn't happen. It was a time when I should have thought more about the situation. Making better judgments. It's something. I apologized for ".

8. August WENN / Andres Otero Miley Cyrus Y Liam Hemsworth It had always been known that he had a tumultuous relationship, although most people thought they had created their own happy ending by getting married on December 23, 2018. Their marriage was all rainbow and sun until the report emerged in August that "They are separating," "which was apparently confirmed by Miley when she wrote that" change is inevitable "on Instagram. Once again, the split rumors were the photo of hitmaker kisser "Wrecking Ball". Brody jennerthe ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter during his vacation at Lake Como. Later, on August 12, Liam finally broke the silence in his separation. "Hello everyone. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have separated recently and I wish him nothing but health and happiness in the future."The Hunger Games"wrote the actor. Miley and Kaitlynn's vertiginous romance didn't last long. They reportedly left him a month later in September. However, Miley did not remain single for a long time, as she broke up kissing with Cody Simpson at the beginning of October. The couple's romance continues to heat up and the words are preparing to make a band called Bandit & Bardot.

9. September Instagram While some say goodbye to their partners, others are excited to start a new life with the love of their lives. Following a top-down relationship, Justin Bieber Y Hailey Baldwin They decided to celebrate their marriage at a luxurious wedding ceremony at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in South Carolina on Monday, September 30. The wedding took place more than a year after the lovebirds got engaged in July 2018 during their romantic vacation in the Bahamas before legally marrying two months later in a New York City courthouse. The hitmaker "Sorry" and the model daughter of Stephen BaldwinThe wedding party took place in the Somerset Chapel of the place with only 154 guests. During the big day, the 22-year-old bride looked stunning in a broken white wedding dress that had a long veil with the words "UNTIL DEATH DO PART" sewn. Before her second wedding, Hailey held her bachelorette party on September 25 at Ysabel restaurant in Los Angeles and at the Delilah nightclub with the help of the friendly model. Kendall Jenner. She took Instagram to share a picture of herself partying in a tight white dress.

10. October Instagram 2019 is also a blessing for the rap star Nicki Minaj. The "Anaconda" raptor announced on October 21 that she officially became Mrs. Petty after her secret wedding with Kenneth Petty, with whom she dated for less than a year. The 36-year-old Trinidadian beauty shared the happy news on Instagram by uploading a video of her matching boyfriend baseball caps and Mr. and Mrs.'s coffee cups When revealing the date of the nuptials, Nicki wrote in the caption: "Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 21.10.19". The creator of "Super Bass" hits previously hinted at his impending wedding, saying that the two, who made their Instagram relationship official in December 2018, would marry in "approximately 80 days" after applying for a marriage license in August. Their romance was not without problems, since people were not happy with the fact that Kenneth was a registered sex offender. Defending his childhood love, Nicki lashed out: "When a person is with a dog that loved them before they had a penny in their pocket? How do you not understand it? How do you not understand happiness in the face of influence? dare you talk about lowering the standards?

11. November Instagram The word "hymen" apparently dominated the Internet in November 2019 and people should blame YOU. for it. The rapper sparked controversy after he revealed in an interview in the podcast "Ladies Like Us" that he has been taking his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah to the gynecologist every year to check her hymen. "This is what we do. Right after the birthday we celebrate. Usually, like the day after the party, she is enjoying her gifts. I put a sticky note on the door: & # 39; Gyno. Tomorrow. 9 : 30 & # 39; "he explained. "I say," Look Doc, she doesn't ride horses, doesn't ride a bike, doesn't play sports. Just check the hymen please and return my results quickly. "I'll say that from her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact. " His comments got mixed reactions from people and other celebrities with Gloria Steinem alleging that he violated human rights. The controversy became even greater day by day and the rumors had it, Pornhub offered Deyjah, who stopped following his father after the scandal, $ 1 million to lose his virginity to the camera. The vice president of the site, however, quickly denied the rumors. "There is absolutely no truth in this rumor," said the vice president. "It started as a meme with photoshop on social networks and we quickly denounced it on Twitter. Let me be clear in saying this here too. Pornhub has not extended any offer of any kind, and absolutely will not."

12. December WENN / Dennis Van Tine The year of 2019 is ending with a renewed fight between Eminem Y Nick cannon. The two turned their flesh back on, dating back to 2009, after the first rejected the second through his verse in Joe the FatThe new song "Lord Above", in which he talked about his supposed affair with Nick's ex-wife Mariah Carey. Nick quickly responded to the diss of the Detroit rapper and released his own diss track against Slim Shady with his song titled "The Invitation" on December 9. Comparing Em with Duck, first "America has talent"The host also brought Em's daughter, Hailey, to the mix. One thing that caught the attention of most people was that Nick rapped:" I heard your driver got a video of you sucking a c ** k ". "Are you crazy brother? Stop lying in my pussy. I didn't even have a driver, damn friend," Em denied the accusation. Then he added in another tweet: "I demand an apology, Nicholas, you've made my gardener so jealous!" The dispute is still far from ending with others, including Suge Knightson of y 50 cents, taking sides in the flesh.