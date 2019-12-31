JWoww celebrates his son's main poop in the bathroom landmark

There was a great reason to clench your fist JowowThe House of

Monday night, the Jersey Shore: family vacation Star revealed that she and her children were celebrating a special milestone for their 3-year-old son, Greyson Valor Mathews.

In November 2018, the mother reality star of two children publicly shared that her son had been diagnosed with autism. Now, just over a year later, Greyson and his family have another reason to cheer.

"Epic day for @greysonmathews," his mother wrote on Instagram. "We celebrated all his milestones, but especially this one … he was alone and was very excited to show me. Deff saving this video for his future girlfriend #HappyFirstPoopyOnThePotty #Browniecake."

In the video, fans can listen to JWoww and his 5-year-old daughter. Meilani singing "Happy first poop on the day of going to the bathroom,quot; to the young man while his famous mother carried a brownie cake with burning candles.

Greyson blew out the candles happily, followed by a sweet hug from his older sister.