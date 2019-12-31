Justin Timberlake's black side chick without makeup – prettier than Jessica?

Justin Timberlake's alleged secondary girl, actress Alisha Wainwright, was seen without makeup when she arrived at LAX airport yesterday.

Alisha, 30, was caught in an international scandal after images of her hand leaked online with married actor Justin Timberlake. Since then, Justin apologized to his wife and the public for his indiscretion. And reports indicate that Justin and his wife Jessica Biel, 37, are working on the "holding hands,quot; scandal.

But as Alisha's photos without makeup were published, people on Twitter began to ask, who is prettier, Jessica from the secondary girl Alisha.

Below we provide photos of both women without makeup. You can decide.

Here are the pictures of Alisha without makeup:

Here is Jessica, walking through Los Angeles without makeup:

Here are the two, ready for the red carpet: