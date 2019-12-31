Justin Bieber shares a glimpse into difficult times when he felt he wanted to give up

Youtube

The creator of hits & # 39; Love Yourself & # 39; The new year begins by launching a trailer for its next documentary series & # 39; Seasons & # 39 ;, which will be released on January 27.

Justin Bieber He will talk about his decision to discard a series of dates from the 2017 tour to focus on his personal well-being in a new YouTube Originals documentary series.

The first trailer of "Seasons", which will be released on January 27, 2020, was released on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, and in a press release, the filmmakers reveal that the weekly 10-episode series will also narrate the realization of Bieber's first album in four years "through the lens of his closest confidants, friends, collaborators and Bieber himself."

The project will also feature images never before seen of his wedding with his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

In the new teaser clip, Bieber remembers how he overcame a difficult time in his life and recovered. The preview features the singer's next single, "Yummy," which will be released on Friday, January 3, 2020.

In a statement, Bieber says: "When I was starting, YouTube provided me with a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans. It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be a part of this trip. "