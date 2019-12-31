Justin Bieber is getting a documentary series: watch the unprocessed trailer

You are ready to lower the curtain.

Justin Bieber It has had a whirlwind the last decade. She started as a child from Canada with a great voice and a love for music, and became a world superstar. Of course, his trip to the top did not come without a good amount of ups and downs, but he came out unharmed and with a couple of successful songs and a new marriage to show off.

Now, the 25-year-old pop sensation is ready to let the world into what it is like to live your life in the spotlight and how your journey continues. Justin Bieber: Seasons will premiere on YouTube Originals on Monday, January 27 at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PST, with new episodes that are released every Monday and Wednesday at noon ET.

"When I started, YouTube provided me with a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans," Justin said in a press release. "It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this trip."