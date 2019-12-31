Justin Bieber gets a bag full of old coffee caps from Tim Hortons after the complaint

WENN / Macguyver

The bag was presented to the Canadian superstar while cheering on the Toronto Maple Leafs while the ice hockey team faced the New York Rangers in Toronto, Canada.

Justin Bieber He received a bag full of coffee caps from the heads of Canadian fast food chain Tim Hortons after expressing dissatisfaction with the brand's updated cup style.

The creator of hits "Baby" visited Instagram over the weekend (December 28-29) to complain about the new "uncomfortable" glasses of the store, insisting that the original tapas were "easier to drink", and even He conducted his own online survey. , asking fans to evaluate the issue.

After 70 percent of the participants voted in agreement with Bieber, he contacted Tim Hortons officials to share their findings, urging them to take the results into account.

The representatives did not take long to respond, thanking the pop superstar for his comments, since they insisted they were working to improve the quality of the new tapas, and invited him to "join our team that is working to improve them even more. ".

Bieber seemed to be open to the idea, and hours later, he received a special delivery, a bag full of the old style of coffee caps, which was presented to him while cheering on the Toronto Maple Leafs ice hockey team as the stars clashed against The New York Rangers in Toronto, Canada.

Justin Bieber shared a complement of his present.

"We lost (the game) but I got a lot of tapas, so there is a victory of the night somewhere," Bieber joked as he shared a moment of his gift on his Instagram Stories timeline.

Still excited about the gift on Sunday, he posted a photo of himself drinking from a cup of coffee with the old lid, and wrote: "This is where it is in @timhortons."