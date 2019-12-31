Justin Bieber announces Seasons: a 10 episode Docuseries that will hit YouTube along with a new album and tour

%MINIFYHTMLc2942e0c36c71051b4fe4615f686f7199% %MINIFYHTMLc2942e0c36c71051b4fe4615f686f71910%

Justin Bieber is leaving the old behind and entering a new season. In 2020, Justin will release his first album in four years. Although it is suspected that the name of the album will be Seasons, according to his upcoming YouTube docuseries, the official name has not been published. On January 3, 2020, Justin will release his new single "Yummy." Although fans remain concerned about Justin Bieber's emotional health and well-being, Justin also announced that he will be touring in 2020 to promote the new album.

Fans saw Justin Bieber grow up in the public spotlight and that means fans and paparazzi have seen Justin both in good times and in bad times. Although Justin has made incredible music throughout his career and won a Grammy Award, he had to put the music in the background to focus on his emotional health.

Justin explained that he is in a different season of his life and credited marrying Hailey Bieber for helping him find his way.

The new album is a reflection of the changes Justin has made in his life and fans are delighted to see what awaits Justin and Hailey in 2020.

You can see a clip of Justin discussing his next single "Yummy,quot; in the following video player.

Justin fans are also excited that he is bringing a 10-episode season of the "Seasons,quot; docs to the YouTube platform through his company Bieber Time Films. He shared the trailer and it is obvious that he is giving the public an intimate look at his life. It will also take the audience behind the scenes and reveal some never-before-seen photos of Justin and Hailey from their wedding.

Justin surprised and worried fans when he canceled his Purpose tour in 2017. He seems willing to delve into the reasons why he burned and addressed the problem in the trailer video.

You can watch the video of the preview that Justin shared on YouTube in the following player.

What do you think of Justin Bieber's teaser video? Are you waiting to hear "Yummy?"

You are going to see it Justin Bieber: Seasons when it premieres on YouTube? Seasons is a YouTube original and will be released on January 27, 2020.



