Julianne Hough's husband is willing to explore her sexuality after she said she was not "straight"

Brooks Laich reveals her New Year's resolutions that include learning more about her sexuality after her wife opened in a previous interview that she "is not heterosexual."

Brooks Laich He has revealed that he is eager to learn more about his "intimacy and sexuality" in 2020, after his wife Julianne Hough He made headlines when he revealed that "he is not straight."

The 36-year-old professional ice hockey forward shared a list of his hopes for next year in a post on his Instagram Stories, including his goal of "learning more about intimacy and my sexuality."

Other resolutions included Brooks who wanted to be "open to all things and present in my relationships" and "enter a new version of me."

Reflecting more on his goals for 2020 in an Instagram post, the "How men think"Podcaster explained to his followers:" I am always working to become a better man, a better version of me, and it always begins with a vision of who that person is. "

"Knowing where I am and where I want to go is equally important. A new decade is coming, a new sense of hope and opportunity, and the opportunity to enter an improved version of you."

Brooks' admission comes after his wife, ex "America has talent"Judge Julianne revealed that" she is not heterosexual "during a cover interview for the September issue of Women & # 39; s Health. Speaking previously about the speculation about her sexuality that was caused by that interview, Julianne told Us Weekly "It doesn't seem frustrating." I know my truth and I know the energy behind everything I said and what was published. People will define or label anything in this world and everything in this world, so I'm not mad at the people who do that. It's what it is! "