Jose Mourinho says that the attacking players of Tottenham must be "very frustrated,quot; with the defense | Soccer news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Mourinho: "If I were one of my attacking players, I would be very frustrated that we can't stop behind (concede goals)"

Last update: 12/31/19 4:50 pm









0:38

Jose Mourinho can understand why players like Harry Kane may feel frustrated

Jose Mourinho can understand why players like Harry Kane may feel frustrated

Jose Mourinho admits that the attacking Tottenham players must be "very frustrated,quot; by the way the team is conceding goals.

The Spurs had a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Saturday by Norwich promoted side in what was a defensive performance full of errors.

Since the arrival of Mourinho in November, the Spurs have kept only one clean sheet in eight Premier League games, and although they have scored 18 goals, they have conceded 12.

4:00
Jose Mourinho says that Tottenham made defensive mistakes during his 2-2 draw with Norwich and admits that they are doing something after match.

Jose Mourinho says that Tottenham made defensive mistakes during his 2-2 draw with Norwich and admits that they are doing something after match.

"The problem is the way we grant the objectives," Mourinho explained. "We went to Manchester United and the first goal is a bad goal."

"We react, we match, but then we grant a ridiculous objective. That is the problem. We have to improve. We grant too many objectives and it is very frustrating."

The Mourinho team has conceded 12 goals in six Premier League games

The Mourinho team has conceded 12 goals in six Premier League games

"If I were one of my attack players, I would be very frustrated that we can't stop him behind."

The Spurs travel to Southampton on Saturday before a FA Cup trip to Middlesbrough, then receive the Liverpool leaders on January 11 – live Sky Sports Premier League – While they continue their battle for the first four.

Tottenham vs Liverpool

January 11, 2020, 5:00 p.m.

Live

Despite his team's defensive concerns, Mourinho was full of praise for how his team "never gives up," and was eager to highlight the "fantastic,quot; spirit in the locker room.

"It's a great feeling to know that the team never gives up," he added.

"It's also a great feeling that even in the most difficult circumstances, we keep going. Therefore, I want to praise your fantastic spirit."

New Year, same Super 6!

FREE TO PLAY: Marcus Rashford's 95-minute strike sealed the winner of the Super 6 jackpot. Could you make two in the rebound?

Recent Articles

Kevin Hart disrespects his best friend calls him & # 39; loser & # 39; and & # 39; B * tch & #...

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Kevin Hart is being dragged all over Twitter today, for disrespecting his best friend and personal trainer, Ron "Boss,quot; Everline, CEO of...
Read more

Jose Mourinho says that the attacking players of Tottenham must be "very frustrated,quot; with the defense | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Georgia Tech football recruit, 17, dies after being struck by train in Florida

Sports Admin0 - 0
A Georgia Tech college football recruit was killed Monday after he was hit by a freight train in Florida, police said. Bryce Gowdy, 17, was identified as the victim in the incident. The Broward County Sheriff’s office said in a statement that he was struck b…
Read more

Bears commit to Mitchell Trubisky as QB starter in 2020

Sports ajit - 0
The Chicago Bears are committed to Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback for next season, according to general manager Ryan Pace. Pace noted Tuesday, however, that the Bears have not decided whether to pick up Trubisky's fifth-year option for 2021.…
Read more

Bob Quinn’s Comments that Should Make Fans Concerned

Sports Admin0 - 0
The reviews are in, and they are not favorable for Detroit general manager Bob Quinn.  Following his end-of-the season press conference, many are still wondering why the 2019 season went south and what is the plan to correct the plethora of issues. After re…
Read more
©