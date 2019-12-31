Jose Mourinho says that the attacking players of Tottenham must be "very frustrated,quot; with the defense | Soccer news

Mourinho: "If I were one of my attacking players, I would be very frustrated that we can't stop behind (concede goals)"

















Jose Mourinho can understand why players like Harry Kane may feel frustrated

Jose Mourinho admits that the attacking Tottenham players must be "very frustrated,quot; by the way the team is conceding goals.

The Spurs had a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Saturday by Norwich promoted side in what was a defensive performance full of errors.

Since the arrival of Mourinho in November, the Spurs have kept only one clean sheet in eight Premier League games, and although they have scored 18 goals, they have conceded 12.

"The problem is the way we grant the objectives," Mourinho explained. "We went to Manchester United and the first goal is a bad goal."

"The problem is the way we grant the objectives," Mourinho explained. "We went to Manchester United and the first goal is a bad goal."

"We react, we match, but then we grant a ridiculous objective. That is the problem. We have to improve. We grant too many objectives and it is very frustrating."

The Mourinho team has conceded 12 goals in six Premier League games

"If I were one of my attack players, I would be very frustrated that we can't stop him behind."

The Spurs travel to Southampton on Saturday before a FA Cup trip to Middlesbrough, then receive the Liverpool leaders on January 11 – live Sky Sports Premier League – While they continue their battle for the first four.

Despite his team's defensive concerns, Mourinho was full of praise for how his team "never gives up," and was eager to highlight the "fantastic,quot; spirit in the locker room.

"It's a great feeling to know that the team never gives up," he added.

"It's also a great feeling that even in the most difficult circumstances, we keep going. Therefore, I want to praise your fantastic spirit."