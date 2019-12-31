Jordyn Woods about discovering his & # 39; & # 39; true value & # 39; & # 39; after painful 2019

Hewitt / SplashNews.com
Jordyn Woods It is ready to sound in the new decade louder than ever.
The 22-year-old has had a transformative and difficult year, to say the least. But despite the drama that has surrounded her last year, she continues to reflect on trials and tribulations and, ultimately, expects a new chapter of her life.
On New Year's Eve, Woods took Instagram to share a series of photos of herself throughout the year, writing: "I don't think a photo represents this year or even this decade. The little girl would never have imagined the places where "I've been and where I'm going."
Woods added that "only this year he filmed several films and shows, started my physical activity, baby," appeared on the cover of magazines, partnered with many brands to collaborate, traveled all over the world and made new friends.
In addition, Woods wrote: "I not only found myself as a businesswoman but as a young woman. This year I have grown more than ever. With growth there are pains, but diamonds are made under pressure. I have been reborn my relationship with God and I found my True value ".
As fans will remember, for most of the year, Woods has been dealing with the aftermath of his friendship with Kylie Jenner following what supposedly happened between her and Khloe Kardashianex ex de Tristan Thompson.
Ultimately, it is safe to assume that Woods' words are a callback to what happened this year regarding the scandal with the old flame of the founder of Good American.
Woods' former best friend also visited Instagram to share some new year's thoughts.
"Happy New Year … when you start to feel that things should have been better this year, remember all the mountains and valleys that took you HERE … there is more for you than yesterday. 2020 positive vibes ONLY xx," Sister de Jenner wrote alongside a series of black and white portraits.
"They have given me the gift of clarity this year and I just want to thank anyone who has never given up, even in my darkest moments," Woods concluded with his legend on Instagram.
"I also want to thank my family, especially @elizabethwoods for helping me. This is just the beginning! 2020 you are not ready for us! Leave a (black heart emoji) if you are ready for the blessings that are about to happen !! "
