Jordyn Woods about discovering his & # 39; & # 39; true value & # 39; & # 39; after painful 2019

Jordyn Woods It is ready to sound in the new decade louder than ever.

The 22-year-old has had a transformative and difficult year, to say the least. But despite the drama that has surrounded her last year, she continues to reflect on trials and tribulations and, ultimately, expects a new chapter of her life.

On New Year's Eve, Woods took Instagram to share a series of photos of herself throughout the year, writing: "I don't think a photo represents this year or even this decade. The little girl would never have imagined the places where "I've been and where I'm going."

Woods added that "only this year he filmed several films and shows, started my physical activity, baby," appeared on the cover of magazines, partnered with many brands to collaborate, traveled all over the world and made new friends.

In addition, Woods wrote: "I not only found myself as a businesswoman but as a young woman. This year I have grown more than ever. With growth there are pains, but diamonds are made under pressure. I have been reborn my relationship with God and I found my True value ".