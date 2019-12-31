Joe Giudice is rolling around 2020 without regrets

New year, new Joe Giudice.

On Tuesday Royal Housewives of New Jersey alum shared a flashback video on Instagram to commemorate it "entering,quot; in the new decade. Along with the video there was a legend that revealed his New Year's resolutions, showing that he is ready to deliver a new sheet in Italy.

The video itself seems quite painful. In it, Joe is seen rolling on a rainbow mat in front of what appear to be family members. At the end of the roll, his knees slide under him and his face is completely covered. Oh! But Joe was laughing in his caption.

As the 47-year-old man (who has dubbed himself "juicy Joe,quot;) wrote: "Coming to the New Year! Yes, it's me! A New Year's resolution is something that came in by one ear and came out by the other! Well, not today. " I sat with myself in Rome and reflected on how I am launching in 2020, my new & # 39; juicyJoemotto & # 39; & # 39; don't regret anything, think twice, ask, be a sponge and be humble and patient with my new environment! "