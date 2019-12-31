Joe Giudice is rolling around 2020 without regrets

New year, new Joe Giudice.
On Tuesday Royal Housewives of New Jersey alum shared a flashback video on Instagram to commemorate it "entering,quot; in the new decade. Along with the video there was a legend that revealed his New Year's resolutions, showing that he is ready to deliver a new sheet in Italy.
The video itself seems quite painful. In it, Joe is seen rolling on a rainbow mat in front of what appear to be family members. At the end of the roll, his knees slide under him and his face is completely covered. Oh! But Joe was laughing in his caption.
As the 47-year-old man (who has dubbed himself "juicy Joe,quot;) wrote: "Coming to the New Year! Yes, it's me! A New Year's resolution is something that came in by one ear and came out by the other! Well, not today. " I sat with myself in Rome and reflected on how I am launching in 2020, my new & # 39; juicyJoemotto & # 39; & # 39; don't regret anything, think twice, ask, be a sponge and be humble and patient with my new environment! "
He closed the subtitle with a hopeful and excited "AaaaaawwYeah!"
Just the day before, Joe had shared a photo of his Christmas meeting with him and his ex-wife. Teresa GiudiceThe four daughters in Rome (where he has been living since he was deported earlier this year).
Sharing a picture of himself posing with his daughters Gia18 Gabriella, fifteen, Milania13 and Audriana, 10 at the Roman Colosseum, the former reality star wrote about making adjustments in 2020.
"& # 39; If you think you can or think you can't, you're right. & # 39; Failure is simply the opportunity to start over, this time more intelligently & # 39;" he wrote at the foot of Photo. "Quote from Henry Ford. In 2020, I may have to learn to control myself with the use of bowls, hot water heating or lack of American amenities, but I can get used to that because I can see these faces again! Until next time! "
In another Instagram post with his daughters on December 28, the father of four sons promised that he will be his best self in the new year.
"I posted this message in the morning, but I choked and removed it, so I thought part of the regeneration is acceptance!" he wrote. "This year, I have done a lot of personal reflection. Now I know that I am happy and happy with who I am and with what I have food, bed, air, girls and family. I learned there. All you have to do is love yourself and be the BEST! I am letting go 2019 with my beautiful girls, but I promise you the BEST of ME IN 2020! "
Giudice's family vacation reunion unfortunately did not include Teresa. She was reportedly unable to be with her ex-husband and daughters during the holidays due to her work schedule, but she certainly also expects a positive 2020.
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.