Jodie Turner-Smith saw a growing sports bulge of the baby in a bikini during the trip with Joshua Jackson

In a photo taken by a Joshua Jackson fan account, the couple are seen holding hands while walking through the water during their vacation in Jamaica.

They seem rumors of Jodie Turner-SmithThe pregnancy is true. The "Queen & Slim"The star recently traveled to Jamaica with her husband Joshua Jackson on vacation, and was photographed sporting an apparent blow of baby when the couple was having fun on the beach together.

In the photo obtained by a Joshua fan account on Monday, December 30, the "Dawson's torrent"Alum and the British model were seen holding hands while walking through the water. Because Jodie was wearing a two-piece bikini, her growing belly was clearly seen in the photo, confirming that the pregnancy rumors are true. While Therefore, Joshua opted for a pair of blue two-tone swimsuits.

The unborn baby will be your first child together.

Joshua and Jodie first joined in November 2018. Earlier this month, the couple sparked rumors that they were married after they allegedly saw them picking up a marriage license at the Beverly Hills courthouse in August. Neither Joshua nor Jodie have confirmed their wedding reports, but the latter recently turned to Twitter to let everyone know that some people called her on an offensive term due to their relationship.

Jodie said on the site: "Hey, sir, what is a & # 39; bed wench & # 39; and why is there something in my dm that calls me that?" People rushed to show their support, because "bed of bed" is the term used to refer to "a slave girl whose job it was to sleep in her slave master's bed, keeping her" hot "so that when the slave master was ready to have sex with them, they would be readily available. "

One wrote: "That is extremely low, so damn miserable," as someone commented: "All of you, rude, love is love." A third user scolded the trolls, "Stop projecting your insecurities." Meanwhile, another person wrote sarcastically to those who hated: "I love the meanness they also called me sister. You are all angry at NOTHING hahaha."