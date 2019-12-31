Jennifer Lawrence Photobombing Taylor Swift never goes out of style

Anything can happen when E! goes live!

About 15 minutes before the 2014 Golden Globes began, there was a moment on the red carpet that pop culture fans will never forget.

When Taylor Swift was casually being interviewed by Ryan Seacrest in Live from the red carpet, a famous superfan appeared who was not exactly ready to calm down.

Ladies and gentlemen, who else remembers the moment? Jennifer Lawrence Photobombed T. Swift?

"Oh my God, I got scared by the CMA," Jennifer told the singer when they met at E! platform. "I sent him a text message six inches long."