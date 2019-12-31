Jen Harley is not looking for love after the nasty separation of Ronnie Magro

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Even if these two wanted to continue their toxic relationship, they cannot consider that they would put Ronnie Magro in legal trouble and Jen Harley at risk of losing her daughter. Although he is now free to date other people, he is not looking for love.

Jen often posts quotes and relatable memes about relationships and how men should be in one. However, the fact that you express your opinion about what you are looking for in a man does not mean that you are actively seeking.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star told his followers: "The fact that you are single does not mean that you are available." I have no interest in dating anyone at this time. In fact, I'm the happiest I've had in a long time just to bring me back. working on my mind body and soul right now. # friendzone2020 ".

This happens after the 32-year-old woman accused her ex of sleeping with her friend. After receiving multiple DM messages about Magro's behavior, he addressed it in his Instagram story.

‘You cheated, you lied, you fucked. It has always been you. I don't want to hear about Ron and all these other girls. Believe me, there have been so many, so save the screenshots and images, I'm used to it. I know he is connecting with my friend to take revenge on me (again for not wanting to return with him). It is a cycle that never ends. I'm exhausted and disgusted by that. "

Currently, the mother of two has a protection order against her ex after an extremely violent fight where Ronnie ended up being tasted and handcuffed by the police.

He has turned to social media several times to hit Jen and write emotional messages about missing her daughter.

Jen allegedly hired the well-known celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom to help her fight in the custody case.


