Jeff Charleston of Southern Charm New Orleans lands in the ICU after a horrible motorcycle accident

Jeff Charleston took the opportunity to see the country while Southern Charm New Orleans is not filming. Unfortunately, his motorcycle adventure in the country has taken him to the ICU.

Tamica Lee, Jeff's friend and co-star, visited Instagram to ask for prayers for her friend.

Patricia Altschul of the original Southern Charm confirmed the news in a Reddit thread when she said: Tamica just sent a text message that he was in a serious motorcycle accident and is in the ICU. It will require numerous operations. "

Later, Tamica returned to social media to say that her friend is fine but still needs many prayers.

Charleston has published numerous photos of himself in several states with his motorcycle or his equipment in sight.

This comes after his divorce from Reagan Charleston, who remarried and had a baby, all in less than two years after his separation.

The former NFL player wouldn't mind finding a girlfriend, but he doesn't rush to anything.

During the last season of the series, Jeff was trying to work on himself after separating from the woman he was with for more than half a decade.

He told After Buzz Tv: "I think the most important thing is that I am not trying to rush love." I think (I'm looking for) someone who has relaxed, obviously. Someone who likes to be outdoors. Someone who is active because that is very important in my life is, you know, being active, exercising, eating healthy, just really enjoying life. "

He was also transparent about his ex's decision to move forward so quickly, but denies that there has been any infidelity on his part.

‘We were separated. It was very fast what followed, but it never tricked me. That is the only thing. Reagan can't keep a secret and can't lie. "

Ad

Hopefully, the reality star recovers soon.



Post views:

0 0