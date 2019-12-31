Jazz Jennings shares photos of her gender confirmation surgery scars

Jazz Jennings He is turning his scars into stars.
A year and a half after the 19-year-old activist and reality television personality underwent gender confirmation surgery, Jazz is practicing self-esteem in honor of the end of 2019. I am jazz Star launched Instagram on Tuesday with a message of power to accompany the first public photos of his surgery scars.
"These are my scars on full display in # 2019," captioned the swimsuit photo. "I am proud of my scars and I love my body as it is. I call them my battle wounds because they mean the strength and perseverance it took to finally complete my transition."
In another Instagram post, Jazz recalled the unexpected and "important,quot; complication after the surgery he suffered in 2018. At that time, Jazz was forced to undergo a second procedure to correct the problem. As she described, "It was a difficult journey, but experiences like that only make us stronger in the end. Although sometimes it can be difficult, a positive mindset and the support of those around you can help you overcome any challenge. Thank you all! my fans who have supported me over the years! "
It has been a fairly transformative year for Jazz, who graduated from high school in June (as the best student, no less!) And continued her advocacy efforts on behalf of the LGBTQ + community. She was also accepted at Harvard University, but finally postponed her entry to prioritize her health.
"It was not an easy decision, but it is the right one for me. In recent years they have been so full and busy that I realized that I could use some time to refocus and focus to be the strongest version of myself," he wrote. . at the time. "I am very grateful to have the support of my parents and Harvard to make this decision and I hope to concentrate on some personal care and prepare to begin this exciting next chapter in my life."
Season 6 of I am jazz It is expected to be transmitted by FTA in 2020.
