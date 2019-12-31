Jazz Jennings shares photos of her gender confirmation surgery scars

Jazz Jennings He is turning his scars into stars.

A year and a half after the 19-year-old activist and reality television personality underwent gender confirmation surgery, Jazz is practicing self-esteem in honor of the end of 2019. I am jazz Star launched Instagram on Tuesday with a message of power to accompany the first public photos of his surgery scars.

"These are my scars on full display in # 2019," captioned the swimsuit photo. "I am proud of my scars and I love my body as it is. I call them my battle wounds because they mean the strength and perseverance it took to finally complete my transition."

In another Instagram post, Jazz recalled the unexpected and "important,quot; complication after the surgery he suffered in 2018. At that time, Jazz was forced to undergo a second procedure to correct the problem. As she described, "It was a difficult journey, but experiences like that only make us stronger in the end. Although sometimes it can be difficult, a positive mindset and the support of those around you can help you overcome any challenge. Thank you all! my fans who have supported me over the years! "