Jaylen Brown and Brandon Ingram named NBA Players of the Week | NBA News

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown has been named Eastern Conference Week Player with young Pelicans star Brandon Ingram, collecting the Western Conference honors.

Boston Brown won the prize for the games played between December 23 and 29. It is the first time in his four-year career that he receives the honors of the Player of the Week.

Brown, 23, averaged 27.0 points on the team with 62.2 percent of shots (57.9 percent from a three-point range), 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals in three games. He was the only competitor of the Eastern Conference to produce at least 25.0 points in 60.0 percent of shots during the week.

The fourth-year striker reached the 30-point mark in the two Boston wins, including a 34-point performance in his career in 13 of 20 shots (5 of 10 in three) against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 27.

Brown scored 30 points (in a 76.9 field goal percentage) in the previous Celtics game on Christmas Day in Toronto, marking the first time in his career that he has produced more than 30 points in consecutive games.















1:53



Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined by 64 points in the 129-117 Boston Celtics victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers



He is the first Celtics player to receive the Player of the Week honors since guard Isaiah Thomas did so in February 2017.

In 27 games this season (all starts), Brown is averaging 20.6 points. 7.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 33.6 minutes played. He is one of four NBA players with an average of at least 20.0 points in 51.0 percent of shots in 2019-20, joining Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns and DeMar DeRozan.

Image:

Brandon Ingram leads to Phoenix defense



New Orleans Pelicans striker Ingram was named Player of the Week of the Western Conference for the games played between December 23 and 29.

Ingram helped take New Orleans to a 4-0 week while averaging 25.3 points with 49.3 percent of shots from the floor, as well as 7.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals.

The fourth-year professional finished the week in fourth place in the NBA in total points scored (101), was one of the four players to average at least 25.0 points while shooting more than 45 percent from the field and more than 50 percent one hundred from three points rank and was one of the two players to average at least 25.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals.

Ingram led the Pelicans in scoring in three of his four games. On Christmas Day, Ingram hit a total of seven triples in Denver, setting a new NBA Christmas record for an individual's three-point field goals.

















1:38



Highlights of the Houston Rockets' trip to the New Orleans Pelicans in week 10 of the NBA



Ingram becomes the eighth player in the history of the Pelicans franchise to win the honors of the Player of the Week, joining Baron Davis, Jamaal Magloire, Chris Paul, David West, Greivis Vásquez, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

It is the first time in the Ingram race that wins the prize. In 30 games this season, Ingram is averaging 25.3 points (tenth in the NBA), 7.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.