Jamie George: Munster doctor fined for verbally abusing Saracen prostitutes | Rugby Union News

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 12/31/19 3:07 pm

An independent disciplinary committee ruled that Munster's team doctor, Jamie Kearns, verbally abused Saracen prostitute Jamie George

Munster's team doctor, Jamie Kearns, received a fine of 2,000 euros (£ 1,699) and was suspended from the three-week touch line for verbally abusing Saracens prostitute, Jamie George.

Kearns reportedly abused George over his weight during the English club's 15-6 victory at Allianz Park on December 14, which caused the prostitute to react angrily and lead to a massive fight in the field.

An independent disciplinary committee determined that Kearns violated the rules of the European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) during the incident.

One statement said: "The Independent Disciplinary Committee took into account the immediate expression of remorse shown by Dr. Kearns and determined that he fulfilled a three-week ban on the touch line, suspended for a period of 12 months and paid a fine of € 2,000 (which expires immediately)

"Both Dr. Kearns and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision."

More to follow …

