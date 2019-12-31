Jamie George: Munster doctor fined for verbally abusing Saracen prostitutes | Rugby Union News





An independent disciplinary committee ruled that Munster's team doctor, Jamie Kearns, verbally abused Saracen prostitute Jamie George

An independent disciplinary committee determined that Kearns violated the rules of the European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) during the incident.

One statement said: "The Independent Disciplinary Committee took into account the immediate expression of remorse shown by Dr. Kearns and determined that he fulfilled a three-week ban on the touch line, suspended for a period of 12 months and paid a fine of € 2,000 (which expires immediately)

"Both Dr. Kearns and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision."

