James Corden for season 4 of & # 39; Gavin and Stacey & # 39 ;, Co-Star Claims

During an appearance on & # 39; Good Morning Britain & # 39 ;, Oscar Hartland says he has asked the creator of the series about the possibility when they filmed a special Christmas episode.

James corden He is prepared to bring back his hit comedy "Gavin and Stacey" for one more series, according to one of his stars.

The program returned to British screens for the first time in almost a decade on Christmas Day (December 25), with a special episode that was the most watched holiday television show since 2008, with 11.6 million viewers.

Oscar Hartland, who plays & # 39; Neil the baby & # 39 ;, Corden's son and co-creator Ruth jonesThe characters of Smithy and Nessa, on the show, told the UK breakfast program "Good Morning Britain" Corden had informed him that a fourth full season would happen if it was "what people want."

Hartland revealed, "I asked James in the filming process. He said it's just what people want. I would love it to happen. It really depends on what others think and whether they like it or not."

The Christmas special left fans begging for more episodes, as it ended with a romantic suspense after Nessa confessed her love to Smithy and asked him to marry her.

The return of "Gavin and Stacey" was a surprise to many, since Corden is now in the United States, where he has succeeded as a nighttime presenter and obtained roles in the cinema, even in the new one "Cats"movie.

However, his return was not without controversy, since a scene, in which the characters sung next to the word "f ** got" in the Christmas song "Fairytale of New York", caused complaints from some spectators due to The presence of the gay. slander.