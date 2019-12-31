Jacksonville Jaguars retain Doug Marrone and Dave Caldwell | NFL news





Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone has been maintained by owner Shad Khan

Head coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell have retained their jobs with the Jacksonville Jaguars despite the disappointing end of the season.

Owner Shad Khan said the Jaguars would retain team leaders for another season, as they sought to improve in 2020.

"While our discussions will remain confidential, the decision I am making to keep our staff intact by 2020 has nothing to do with our Sunday victory (38-20 against the Indianapolis Colts) and everything to do with my positive meetings. with Dave, Doug, the coordinators and our players, as well as my belief that this is not the time to consider a review of our organization, "said Khan.

Marrone admitted on Sunday that he was worried about his job as the Jaguars missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season, although they closed the season with a victory over the Colts.

Khan fired team president Tom Coughlin in mid-December and said more changes were coming.

0:39 The owners of Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham, Shahid Khan, refused to rule out revisiting an attempt to buy Wembley in the future. The owners of Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham, Shahid Khan, refused to rule out revisiting an attempt to buy Wembley in the future.

"The 2019 season was unacceptable and I have made my dissatisfaction clear," Khan added.

"While many unusual circumstances influenced our season, none can fully explain or defend our collapse of the second half with first place in the division within the reach of Week 9."

"At the same time, there were positive developments and contributions that should not be overlooked."

Since it was 10-6 in 2017 and reached the AFC Championship in the first full season of Marrone, the Jaguars are 11-21.

Khan said Coughlin's position will not be filled, indicating that the team will return to a power structure that puts Caldwell in charge of staff decisions. Coughlin reported directly to Khan and had the last word on the list of 53 men.

Marrone was 15-17 in an earlier period as head coach of the Buffalo Bills (2013-14), but surprisingly he opted for his contract due to a tense relationship with the administration.