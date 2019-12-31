Buffalo Sabers star Jack Eichel booked the 2010 years for his club with an excellent short-handed goal on New Year's Eve.

Halfway through the Sabers game on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Eichel took the opportunity to score when Yanni Gourde of Tampa Bay slipped while driving the disc in the Buffalo defensive zone during a play of Lightning power.

Eichel immediately picked up the disc and ran towards the Lightning network, looking to shoot a cross of ice crossed to teammate Curtis Lazar. When Tyler Johnson of Tampa Bay cut Eichel's pass option, the forward took him to the net himself.

The impressive move tricked defender Kevin Shattenkirk and caught goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy out of the center of the disc, and his desperate onslaught could not prevent the captain of the Sabers from increasing Buffalo's lead to 4-1.

However, Shattenkirk and Lightning laughed for the last time: the blue pilot Eichel scored the tie goal in the third period, and Tampa Bay won his fourth straight victory with five goals unanswered in the second half of the contest.

Eichel, 23, finished his team's fourth straight loss with the only goal. His 53 points occupy seventh place among all the skaters in the NHL, and his 25 goals place him behind only division rivals David Pastrnak and Auston Matthews for the league's leadership.