Iraqi protesters try to storm the US embassy in Baghdad

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

BAGHDAD – Hundreds of Iraqi mourners attempted to storm the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday in response to US airstrikes this week that killed 25 fighters of a Shiite militia backed by Iran.

The mourners held funerals in a neighborhood in Baghdad before marching to the heavily fortified green zone, the site of the extensive United States Embassy.

The crowd tried to storm the embassy shouting "Down, down, United States!"

Security guards withdrew inside the embassy, ​​when protesters threw bottles of water and broke security cameras outside.

Protesters also hung yellow flags belonging to the Kataeb Hezbollah militia, backed by Iran, outside the embassy walls.

