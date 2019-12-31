Iraq, Carlos Ghosn, New Year's Eve: his report on Tuesday

Facing trial, former Nissan boss flees from Japan

Carlos Ghosn, the president of the company that was expelled after being accused of financial irregularities in Japan, He has taken refuge unexpectedly in Lebanon. He said he was escaping "injustice and political persecution."

Mr. Ghosn, 65, is a citizen of Lebanon, where he is legally protected from extradition, as well as from France and Brazil.

It was not clear how he left Japan: he had paid a bail of $ 9 million and was destined to be under close surveillance. One of his lawyers in Japan said today that Mr. Ghosn's legal team still had his three passports and did not know his plans.

Background: Mr. Ghosn, once one of the most prominent executives in the automotive industry, has firmly maintained his innocence. He was scheduled to be tried in 2020 on charges that he did not report his compensation and transferred personal losses to Nissan. Read our profile last year about its rise and fall.