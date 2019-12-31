Iran rejects US accusation of being behind Baghdad protests | Iraq News

Tehran has condemned Washington's "audacity,quot; for blaming Iran for anti-US demonstrations in Baghdad, and warned the United States to review its policies in the region.

Tensions have increased in the Iraqi capital, culminating in a protest at the US embassy complex on Tuesday, since the United States attacked Iran-backed militias on Sunday. Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq and Syria, killing at least 25 fighters.

"The surprising audacity of US officials is so much that after killing at least 25 … and violating the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, that now … they attribute the protest of the Iraqi people against their cruel acts to the Islamic Republic from Iran, "said Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

From Mousavi The statement came after US President Donald Trump accused the Islamic Republic of "orchestrating,quot; tensions around the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

Mousavi said the claim was an insult to the people of Iraq.

"How and based on what logic do you expect the nation of Iraq to remain silent in the face of all these atrocities?" I ask.

The United States said it launched the airstrikes on Sunday in response to a rocket attack that blamed Kataib Hezbollah that killed an American civilian contractor in northern Iraq.

"The Americans ignore the freedom of the Iraqi nation and seek independence on the one hand, and on the other they forget their own role in supporting Saddam and Daesh," Mousavi said, referring to former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein and ISIL.

He also warned against any "reckless and incorrect reaction,quot; by advising the White House to "reconsider its destructive policies in the region."

Trump calls Mahdi

Meanwhile, Trump spoke Tuesday with Iraqi Provisional Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, the White House said in a statement.

"The two leaders discussed regional security issues and President Trump stressed the need to protect US personnel and facilities in Iraq," the statement said.

The US military has deployed attack helicopters to protect the vast complex.

"We have taken appropriate force protection measures to ensure the safety of US citizens … and to guarantee our right to legitimate defense. We are sending additional forces to support our staff at the Embassy," said the spokesman for the Operation Inherent Resolution (OIR). Myles B Caggins III tweeted.