Introducing the news creators of 2019

If 2018 was the year of weddings, 2019 saw the emergence of new stars and the repetition of superstars. Ayushmann Khurrana scored a hattrick of successes, critics being his loudest cheerleaders. Vicky Kaushal entered the big league with the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike. Kartik Aaryan, apart from his swinging and changing romances with Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, continued his trail of success with Pati Patni Aur Woh. The strange trinity of Ayushmann-Vicky-Kartik marked the new face of cinema, which celebrates the extraordinary in the ordinary.
The year also marked the rebirth of Hrithik Roshan with Super 30 and the superhit war. Amitabh Bachchan, at age 78, hit the 100 million rupees plus Badla, proving that it is timeless. Read on for more information on engines and agitators from last year …
Ayushmann Khurrana
If there is a person who owns 2019, it is Ayushmann Khurrana. The gentle superstar proved to be a hurricane at the box office. After the super success of Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho, Ayushamann completed his & # 39; seven wonders & # 39; with the shocking Article 15, the cheerful Dream Girl and the spoofy Bala last year. Under budget, his films accumulate in millions of dollars increasing the cost-benefit ratio. Having won the Filmfare Prize and a National Award for AndhaDhun last year … Ayushmann has enough encouragement to explore and excel more.
Akshay Kumar
Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and the newly launched Good Newwz, no one has had such a prolific and profitable year in film as Akshay Kumar. The action star, which encompasses both trade and film crafts, is now the champion of significant films that are conventional. While all his films were killed at the box office, his role in Mission Mangal, centered on women, was the most appreciated. By refusing to rest in his past laurels, Akshay has already moved to eclectic projects such as Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Laxmmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi and
Doorbell.
Shahid kapoor
Shahid Kapoor was part of the most commented movie of 2019. Arjun Reddy's Hindu remake, Kabir Singh, not only broke many box office records, but also sparked the debate on toxic masculinity in Indian society. While feminists criticized the arrogance of the main character towards women, in an interesting paradox, Shahid's female following was only amplified. The director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was criticized for the sado-masochistic tone of the film. Shahid was also criticized for playing a regressive character. But beyond all ideas of right and wrong, there is a "field,quot; box office. And the movie came out victorious there. Reputation and unprecedented reputation: Shahid now enjoys both.
Hrithik Roshan
His talent was never in doubt even though he sailed through rough waters. Hrithik Roshan overturned the calm in his career with an inspiring performance like the mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30. His sensitive portrait illuminated the screen. He then returned to his element with the highly stylized action of Yash Raj Films, War along with Tiger Shroff. The film, in addition to being the largest producer of the year with more than 300 million rupees, is a milestone for Hindi cinema in terms of technical delicacy. So convincing is the machismo and muscular strength of Hrithik that he cannot prevent his colleague Deepika Padukone from tweeting: "Hrithik in War is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House! … I just say,quot;. It is a delicious compliment.
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal had a big impact in 2018 with Raazi and Sanju. He scored a hat-trick in the first week of 2019 with Uri: The Surgical Strike. The audience surpassed the address of Aditya Dhar. Call it the right topic at the right time, the movie went on to coin more than 200 million rupees. "How is the josh?" It became a common language and Vicky, the populist poster boy. The National Prize validated their credentials. The Masaan boy has now entered the mainstream with Takht from Karan Johar, Sardar Udham Singh from Shoojit Sircar and Bhoot from Bhanu Pratap Singh: Part One – The Haunted Ship. Tall, dark and different … his popularity with women also kept him in the news. First his break with Harleen Sethi and now his sightings with the alleged girlfriend Katrina Kaif … Vicky is someone who social networks love to stalk.
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sonchiriya may not have been a commercial success, but Sushant Singh Rajput captivated critics with his extravagant personality. Set in the Chambal Valley, the film followed a band of thieves in the heart of India. His second release, Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore, hit the mark. Decoding the metaphors of success and failure, he entered the club of 100 million rupees and demonstrated Sushant's resistance as an actor. He also appeared in the news for his supposed romance with the beautiful Rhea Chakraborty.
Salman Khan
Crores are synonyms of Salman Khan. Therefore, it was no surprise that his launch of Eid, Bharat, produced around 200 million rupees more last year. What kept Salman in the news, apart from Bigg Boss 13, was his collaboration once again with his friend Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Inshallah. What also aroused interest was that the superstar was paired with Alia Bhatt, much younger. But as Bhai is known to be unpredictable, the project was suddenly archived. Although no official reason was given, experts suggested that the creative difference between SK and SLB sabotaged the film. Salman hastened to announce another film, Radhe, and has blocked the Eid 2020 date, which was initially reminded of Inshallah. Produced by Sohail Khan, Radhe will mark the third collaboration between Salman and Prabhudheva after Wanted and the recent Dabangg 3.
Amitabh Bachchan
The Big B is unstoppable. Badla raised around Rs 100 million and stressed that the box office is always in love with Amitabh Bachchan. He returned to the small screen with another season of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 and proved to be a game changer once again. An interesting chemistry with the contestants along with his inspiring presence reiterated that he is the God of the small screen as well. With the Jhund of Nagraj Manjule, the Brahmastra of Ayan Mukerji, the Gulabo Sitabo of Shoojit Sircar, the veteran has a complete diary. On the negative side, his health played in the trash. The doctors advised the septuagenarian to reduce the speed. But age is only a number for the actor.
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar
The Valentine's weekend of 2019 brought a film that reflects the misery and brightness that is India. Inspired by the life of the street rappers Divine and Naezy, the anguish of the low urban funds of India resonated in Gully Boy. Using the language of hip-hop, the protagonist Murad (Ranveer Singh) breaks his confines to take the central stage. Speaking the language of the dispossessed, his jargon played a chord through demography just like Safeena's surviving loot (Alia Bhatt). Director Zoya Akhtar showed that she is as familiar with the wealth of India as with the claustrophobia of the largest marginal neighborhood in Asia. Making way for the club of 100 million rupees, he won hosannas from both critics and the masses. Are you surprised that it has been declared as the official entry of India in the category of Best International Film for the 92nd Academy Awards?
Kangana Ranaut
The year 2019 began with Kangana Ranaut in a war of words with some industry colleagues. He accused Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt for not supporting his film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. He said that while he does his best to watch his films, they avoid the same. Controversies aside, Manikarnika won the battle at the box office and entered the club of 100 million rupees. A few months later, during a media event to promote Judge Hai Kya, Kangana got into a dispute with a journalist, which resulted in a temporary media ban on her. The talented actor has a list of movie frames to come. While Panga, from Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, has his kabaddi work, Dhaakad by Razneesh Ghai will see her perform. His first glimpse as former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, the late Jayalalithaa, in the biographical film Thalaivi of A L Vijay, has already gone viral.
Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan entered 2019 on a high note after the consecutive successes of Kedarnath and Simmba towards the end of 2018. Ananya Panday made a brilliant debut in Student Year 2. Kartik Aaryan continued his winning streak with Luka Chuppi. But that is not the reason why they came to the list of news creators. The trio made more noise due to their supposed love triangle, a virtual game of musical chairs. First it was Sara, who stated that she wanted to have an appointment with Kartik on a primetime program. Reportedly, Kartik was already hooked on his Pati, co-star of Patni Aur Woh, Ananya, then. A few weeks later, it was reported that the duo had separated and Kartik had found love in Sara while shooting for #Aaj Kal of Imtiaz Ali. Several photos and videos of Sara appeared visiting Kartik on the set in Lucknow, confirming their relationship. But news soon emerged of the separation of Sara and Kartik. Now it is said that Kartik returned with Ananya. Phew! This is a rotating carousel.