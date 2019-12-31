Introducing the news creators of 2019

Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan entered 2019 on a high note after the consecutive successes of Kedarnath and Simmba towards the end of 2018. Ananya Panday made a brilliant debut in Student Year 2. Kartik Aaryan continued his winning streak with Luka Chuppi. But that is not the reason why they came to the list of news creators. The trio made more noise due to their supposed love triangle, a virtual game of musical chairs. First it was Sara, who stated that she wanted to have an appointment with Kartik on a primetime program. Reportedly, Kartik was already hooked on his Pati, co-star of Patni Aur Woh, Ananya, then. A few weeks later, it was reported that the duo had separated and Kartik had found love in Sara while shooting for #Aaj Kal of Imtiaz Ali. Several photos and videos of Sara appeared visiting Kartik on the set in Lucknow, confirming their relationship. But news soon emerged of the separation of Sara and Kartik. Now it is said that Kartik returned with Ananya. Phew! This is a rotating carousel.