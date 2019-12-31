Inside the private romance of pregnant Michelle Williams with Thomas Kail

Michelle Williams The year is ending with a special note!
Earlier this week, pop culture fans were excited to hear that the Hollywood actress was engaged and expected a child with Hamilton director Thomas Kail.
And although the couple is trying to keep their love story on the private side, E! News is learning more about the special bond that these two have built as they expand the family.
"She is very excited to have another baby and give Matilda a brother," a source shared with E! News. "She quickly fell in love with Thomas. They are very much in love and excited about their future together and having a family."
And with the 2020 Golden Globes just a few days away, those close to the actress are not surprised that the news has come out.
"She will introduce herself and attend an event this weekend and thought people could speculate," a source shared.
It can be an extra special weekend for the Fosse / Verdon star nominated for best actress in a limited series or movie for television.
In fact, some believe she is favored by winning big after taking home the Best Leading Actress trophy in a limited series or movie at the 2019 Emmy.
"I see this as a recognition of what is possible when a woman is trusted to discern her own needs and feels safe enough to express her needs and respected enough to be heard," Michelle shared in her acceptance speech that It touched the importance of equality. pay. "When I ask for more dance lessons, I heard yes. More voice lessons, yes. A different wig, a pair of fake teeth not made of rubber, yes. All these things require effort and cost more money."
She added: "But my bosses never presumed to know better than me about what I needed to do my job and honor. Gwen Verdon".
Good luck this weekend, Michelle!