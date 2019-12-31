Inside the private romance of pregnant Michelle Williams with Thomas Kail

Michelle Williams The year is ending with a special note!

Earlier this week, pop culture fans were excited to hear that the Hollywood actress was engaged and expected a child with Hamilton director Thomas Kail.

And although the couple is trying to keep their love story on the private side, E! News is learning more about the special bond that these two have built as they expand the family.

"She is very excited to have another baby and give Matilda a brother," a source shared with E! News. "She quickly fell in love with Thomas. They are very much in love and excited about their future together and having a family."

And with the 2020 Golden Globes just a few days away, those close to the actress are not surprised that the news has come out.