In the middle of the warm winter, Moscow was transported in piles of fake snow. There was a snowstorm.

MOSCOW – The Moscow authorities had spent millions on Christmas trees, bright lights and other Christmas decorations, but the festive atmosphere was still missing something: the winter weather.

As the warmest recorded December came to an end, little snow had fallen, so the city made artificial snow and transported it to parts of the city center, and much of it melted rapidly. The images of trucks unloading snow quickly spread on social networks, while observers ridiculed the government for spending money on something that usually only falls from the sky.

"With the Moscow budget, you can buy anything, even in winter," wrote one user on Twitter, noting the great disparity of wealth between the capital and the rest of Russia. "Let's install freezing machines along Tverskaya," wrote another, referring to the city's main road, where authorities said the snow would be used to build a hill for snowboarders.