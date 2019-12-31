Ian Holloway appointed manager of Grimsby Town | Soccer news

Holloway returned to management seven months after leaving QPR; Grimsby 21 in League Two

















Ian Holloway says he "could not refuse,quot; the offer to become the new manager of Grimsby Town and hopes to provide "a little joy,quot; to the fans of the club.

Ian Holloway has been appointed as the new Grimsby Town manager of Sky Bet League Two.

Holloway, who takes office at Blundell Park after former boss Michael Jolley was fired in November, began his managerial career at Bristol Rovers, the club he played for almost 300 times in two periods, in 1996.

Other spells followed in QPR (twice), as well as Plymouth Argyle, Leicester, Blackpool, Crystal Palace and Millwall.

The 56-year-old has been working as a television expert since leaving Loftus Road for the second time in May 2018, but after overseeing three promotional campaigns, which include leading Palace and Blackpool to the Premier League, the Mariners have turned to the experienced boss Holloway to help them move away from the drop zone.

Grimsby ranks 21st in the table, six points free of danger, before 2020, and faces Salford City at home on New Year's Day.

"In an initial call to Ian that lasted more than two hours, it was clear he was interviewing me. I wanted to know about the project, without restrictions," said John Venty, Grimsby's majority shareholder.

"This led to a meeting … at Cleethorpes. Anyone who knows Ian will know that his lovely wife Kim is always part of his decision making and that she was also with us.

"The interview continued for another four hours, Ian wanted to know even more about the club, its operation and much more.

"His contagious love for the game shone immediately, a desire and enthusiasm that saw him play almost 600 games and manage to manage more than 950 games."

"The Board believes that assuring someone of Ian's experience and reputation demonstrates our commitment to return success to Blundell Park.

"We believe that his record of success in fashion clubs and low performance makes him an attractive long-term date."

"Ian and Kim have pledged to sell and move into the area, seeing Grimsby as a long-term project. He will also acquire shares in the club and commit to attend the meetings of the full board.

"In the short term, we believe that your positive energy and your desire for success will provide the impetus to convert our recent positive results into results in the New Year and beyond."

"The Board would like to record its sincere thanks to Anthony Limbrick and Ben Davies for the best performances during their spell in charge. We are delighted that Anthony continues in his role as Assistant Manager, working closely with Ian."