Houston Woman shares her unfortunate experience trying to put on makeup at Ulta Beauty as a dark-skinned woman

We all know how important representation is, especially in beauty, and although makeup companies have made great strides in recent years to include people of all colors, that does not necessarily translate into how makeup artists are trained.

Case and point; A woman from Houston recently went to an Ulta in New Jersey, where her in-laws organized her baby shower, hoping to get glamorous for her special day. While Ebony expected a great makeover, her experience was very different from her expectations.

"I wanted to look and feel better at 8 months pregnant in my baby shower," Ebony told The Shade Room. After being told that her skin was "too dark,quot; to achieve the desired look, Ebony was handed over to another makeup artist who didn't give her what she wanted. When he called to complain about the experience the next day, he was offered compensation in the form of a bag of sample lotions.

See this post on Instagram TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh ___ We all know how important representation is, especially in beauty, and although makeup companies have made great strides in recent years to include people of all colors, that does not necessarily translate into how people are trained. makeup artists ___ Case and point; A woman from Houston recently went to a #Ulta in New Jersey, where her in-laws organized her baby shower, hoping to get glamorous for her special day. While Ebony expected a great makeover, her experience was very different from her expectations. ___ "I wanted to see myself and feel better at 8 months pregnant in my baby shower," Ebony told The Shade Room. After being told that her skin was "too dark,quot; to achieve the desired look, Ebony was handed over to another makeup artist who didn't give her what she wanted. When he called to complain about the experience the next day, he was offered compensation in the form of a bag of sample lotions. ___ Ebony shared his story because he wants things to change and thinks that Ulta and other cosmetic stores need to train their artists on how to put on makeup for everyone, not just for people with clearer complexions. "I want them to learn the customer service label," said Ebony. “I want them to understand that being part of the makeup industry is about inclusion and clicking on the link in our biography to read more. 📸: @ebby_lolo A publication shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) in December 31, 2019 at 1:47 p.m. PST

Ebony shared his story because he wants things to change and thinks that Ulta and other cosmetics stores need to train their artists on how to put on makeup for everyone, not just for people with clearer complexions. "I want them to learn the customer service label," said Ebony. "I want them to understand that being part of the makeup industry has to do with inclusion and diversity."

She continues: “Maybe Ulta needs to give her staff diversity training or even teach her (makeup artists) how to work with skins of all shades and textures. The amount of money that women of all colors spend weekly in their stores is outrageous. If they are going to offer a service line, they should make sure that nobody leaves their store feeling less than ".

Ebony adds that she hopes Ulta sees her story and responds by making those important changes so that everyone can have the opportunity to feel beautiful.

What do you think about this, roommates? Let us know!