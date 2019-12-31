Hospitals and schools are being bombed in Syria. A UN consultation is limited. We take a deeper look. Latest News

The bombs crashed into a child care center, a refugee camp and a school. They destroyed improvised clinics and hospitals, disabling essential services for tens of thousands of people. Over the past year, attacks on buildings in northwestern Syria, which are supposed to be off limits during the war under international law, became so frequent that the head of the United Nations launched an investigation to document the violations. The establishment of Secretary General António Guterres of the investigation is seen by many diplomats as a success in the United Nations largely hindered by the division in the powerful Security Council. Russia, an ally of the Syrian government and one of the main perpetrators of these attacks, has issued 14 vetoes in the Security Council since the beginning of the war in Syria, blocking responsibility efforts and hampering humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria. Since April, at least 60 health centers in northwestern Syria have suffered damage from strikes, and at least 29 of them were off the list of limits. But the United Nations, at least so far, observes only seven incidents. A spokesman for the United Nations did not say how the investigation sites were determined. Human rights and medical groups that support hospitals in Syria have criticized the investigation as insufficient, saying it does not match the severity of the violations. The investigation, for example, is analyzing only one attack that Russia has probably carried out, despite previous research conducted by The New York Times that found that Russia bombed hospitals at least five times in May and November.









Seven incidents on the United Nations list investigated by The Times.Landsat and Copernicus satellite image, through Google Earth The diplomats also told The Times that Russia had pressured Secretary General Guterres to keep the results of the investigation secret. A United Nations spokesman, Farhan Haq, said the UN was still considering whether the report, or part of it, would be made public. In addition, Mr. Haq said the investigation should be an investigative mission, not a criminal investigation to determine responsibility. The Times obtained the list of attacks under review by four officials informed about the investigation, and investigated those incidents in an attempt to determine guilt. Our reports suggest that the Syrian army was probably responsible for at least four of the attacks, the Russian Air Force for one and the rebel groups for one or two. To rebuild the individual attacks, The Times relied on witness statements, forensic analysis of photos and videos, identification of weapons, satellite images and recordings of the cockpit of Syrian and Russian pilots during the bombing missions. We correlate this information with thousands of flight records recorded by Syrian ground observers, who listen to radio transmissions, track the flight paths of fighter jets and identify aircraft with the naked eye and sound. Several of the attacks occurred in late April and early May, when the Syrian government and its Russian allies began a major offensive to retake the last parts of Syria controlled by the insurgents, in Hama and Idlib, provinces in the northwest of the country. Satellite image of Maxar Technologies, through Google Earth one) Ariha child protection center Suspect Syrian Air Force The children's center was taken out of service during a weekend of air strikes probably carried out by the Syrian Air Force. The center provided health and recreation services for the children of Ariha, the second largest city of Idlib. "It was a safe space for children to return to their childhood and get away from weapons and what they see on the streets," said Baraa al-Smoudi, executive director of Ihsan Relief and Development, an organization that supported the center. In September 2018, the center's coordinates were entered in the list of United Nations facilities intended to be outside the limits. But less than a year later, air strikes on consecutive days damaged the center without the possibility of repair and killed more than a dozen civilians, including several children, who were nearby. Where

The center was located between apartments in a busy high-rise residential area in the center of Ariha. Several apartment buildings also suffered serious damage in the air strikes. When

Witnesses began reporting air strikes at 11:22 a.m. Saturday, July 27. Strikes hit two apartment blocks just 50 yards from the entrance of the Child Protection Center. The force of the explosion blew into the center's doors and windows, al-Smoudi said. The videos verified by The Times show the horrible consequences of that July 27 attack. The airstrikes destroyed apartment buildings just 50 meters from the children's center on July 27.Ariha Today, Hadi Alabdallah, @ shamalmjd1, through Twitter, Maxar Technologies, through TerraServer. The fighter planes returned almost exactly 24 hours later, at 11:18 a.m. the 28th of July. This time, the pilots bombed the street in front of the center and an adjacent building. The center was relocated after air strikes hit it and adjacent buildings on July 28. Who

Our timeline of evidence and an analysis of the damage suggest that the attacks were probably carried out by the Syrian Air Force. TO 11:14 a.m.Minutes before the airstrikes, flight observers search a MiG-23 fighter plane, which only Syrians fly around, surrounding Ariha.

Location Province type of aircraft aircraft category Vault local time Jabal Akrad Lattakia Mi-8 (hip) Helicopter Circling 11:12:05 a.m. Jabal Al-Zawye Idlib Another fixed wing Fixed wing northwest 11:12:13 a.m. Mha.m.bal Idlib Another fixed wing Fixed wing Circling 11:13:04 a.m. Ariha Idlib MiG-23 (Flogger) Fixed wing Circling 11:14:30 a.m. Ha.m. Military Air Base Ha.m. to Yak 130 (mitten) Fixed wing north 11:15:15 a.m. Jabal Akrad Lattakia Mi-8 (hip) Helicopter Circling 11:15:58 a.m. Approximate time for the strike of the Ariha apartment block: 11:22 a.m. Tal Tuqan Idlib Buzz Buzz Circling 11:25:36 a.m. Jabal Al-Zawye Idlib Buzz Buzz Circling 11:31:04 a.m. Zmar Aleppo Russian Fixed wing Southeast 11:34:05 a.m.

Air strikes occur near 11:22 a.m. A witness who describes himself as a citizen journalist publishes a video informing continuous bombing from Ariha after that. And in 11:29 a.m., the cockpit recordings capture a Syrian pilot, whose code name is Baz 4, confirming that he has finished his operation, a phrase we have heard that Syrian pilots use countless times to confirm that a bombing is completed. July 27 audio of Syrian pilots "> Pilot "Wehad, Baz 4 finished." No other air attacks were reported in Idlib at the time of Ariha's attacks, and Russian pilots are not carrying out attacks at this time, according to the audio files obtained by The Times. This suggests that the Syrian pilot was probably responsible for the attack. On July 28, flight observers re-registered a MiG-21 fighter jet, another model that only flies the Syrian Air Force, circling around Ariha and four miles away at Jabal Al-Zawye in 11:15 a.m.

Location Province type of aircraft aircraft category Vault local time Khan al-Sobol Idlib Another fixed wing Fixed wing northwest 11:13:59 a.m. Jabal Akrad Lattakia Su-24 (fencer) Fixed wing Circling 11:14:31 a.m. Kafr Zeita Hama Another fixed wing Fixed wing Circling 11:14:45 a.m. Ariha Idlib MiG-21 (fish bed) Fixed wing Circling 11:15:27 a.m. Jabal Al-Zawye Idlib MiG-21 (fish bed) Fixed wing South 11:15:46 a.m. Jabal Akrad Lattakia Su-24 (fencer) Fixed wing Circling 11:15:59 a.m. Approximate time of the Ariha street strike: 11:18 a.m. Jisr al-Shughour Idlib Su-24 (fencer) Fixed wing Circling 11:18:02 a.m. Hama military air base Hama MiG-23 (Flogger) Fixed wing north 11:18:16 a.m. Jabal Akrad Lattakia Su-24 (fencer) Fixed wing Circling 11:18:49 a.m.

Air strikes are first reported only a few minutes later in 11:18 a.m. on a local Facebook page, Ariha Today. The Times has spoken with experts in the Russian and Syrian air forces, former Soviet and Syrian pilots and conflict analysts. The pattern of air strikes on both days, when weapons are thrown and hit several places at once, is typical of Syrian attacks. An incident report from the Airwars conflict monitoring group also listed the Air Force as suspects. The children were between at least 11 people killed and 25 people injured on July 27, according to Ariha Today. At least four people died in the July 28 attacks. Satellite image of Maxar Technologies, through Google Earth two) Kafr Nabl Surgical Hospital Suspect Syrian Air Force The surgical hospital was disabled by air strikes, most likely by the Syrian Air Force. Kafr Nabl Surgical was a well-known hospital that served about 14,000 patients per month, according to Physicians for Human Rights, a nonprofit advocacy group that investigated attacks on medical care. Repeated attacks on the hospital during the entire Syrian conflict forced administrators to take him underground. After the attacks left him unusable in early 2019, he was restored in March with the support of the World Health Organization and the Japanese government. Authorities say the UN is investigating only the July 4 incident, but other attacks on the hospital in 2019, including Russian attacks in May and November, have caused further damage, including death and injuries to patients and workers. Where

The Kafr Nabl Surgical Hospital is located in the province of Idlib, controlled by the opposition. On the day of the attack, the front lines were more than 15 miles south of the city. Since 2016, the hospital has been managed by the UK-based charity Hand in Hand for Aid and Development, which suspended services after the July 4 attack. When

The hospital was attacked at 2:52 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. local time on July 4, according to the British charity. Local activists said the city of Kafr Nabl suffered its biggest bombardment that day since late April, when the Syrian army and its allies launched a campaign to recover northwest Syria. Who

Flight records, cockpit tapes and visual evidence provided to The Times link air attacks to the Syrian Air Force. Kafr Nabl Surgical was attacked for the first time around 2:52 p.m. with three barrel bombs that shook the hospital in rapid succession, according to the British charity. Barrel bombs are raw unguided bombs dropped from a helicopter. They have been widely used by the Air Force. Around that time, flight observers searched a Mi-8 helicopter circling over Kafr Nabl in 2:43 p.m., 2:47 p.m. Y 2:57 p.m.

Location Province type of aircraft aircraft category Vault local time Ma & # 39; ret Hurma Idlib Yak 130 (mitten) Fixed wing Circling 2:39:35 p.m. Ma & # 39; ret Hurma Idlib Mi-8 (hip) Helicopter Circling 2:40:14 p.m. Ma & # 39; ret Hurma Idlib Mi-8 (hip) Helicopter north 2:40:25 p.m. Kafranbel Idlib Mi-8 (hip) Helicopter Circling 2:43:33 p.m. Kafranbel Idlib Mi-8 (hip) Helicopter Circling 2:43:40 p.m. Khan Sheikhun Idlib Yak 130 (mitten) Fixed wing Circling 2:44:09 p.m. Jabal Al-Zawye Idlib Mi-8 (hip) Helicopter north 2:44:56 p.m. Ma & # 39; rrat al-Nu & # 39; man Idlib Yak 130 (mitten) Fixed wing northwest 2:45:39 p.m. Kafranbel Idlib Mi-8 (hip) Helicopter Circling 2:47:12 p.m. Ma & # 39; rrat al-Nu & # 39; man Idlib Yak 130 (mitten) Fixed wing West 2:48:33 p.m. Kafranbel Idlib Yak 130 (mitten) Fixed wing Circling 2:49:07 p.m. Kafranbel Idlib Yak 130 (mitten) Fixed wing South 2:50:25 p.m. Ma & # 39; rrat al-Nu & # 39; man Idlib Yak 130 (mitten) Fixed wing northwest 2:51:05 p.m. Kafranbel Idlib Mi-8 (hip) Helicopter Circling 2:51:19 p.m. Approximate time of the first air attack (helicopters): 2:52 p.m. Kafranbel Idlib Mi-8 (hip) Helicopter South 2:57:46 p.m. Kafranbel Idlib Yak 130 (mitten) Fixed wing Circling 2:57:56 p.m. Kafranbel Idlib Yak 130 (mitten) Fixed wing Circling 3:03:02 p.m. Kafranbel Idlib Buzz Buzz Circling 3:10:53 p.m.

Yaser Kaddour, the hospital administrator, filmed that he was shaken by one of the barrel bombs. He said it was the third explosion. Hand in hand for help and development Audio recordings capture a Syrian pilot confirming an attack at this time. TO 2:51 p.m. Seconds before the barrel bomb exploded, a crew member is reportedly heard saying "I ran one,quot; Recording in the cockpit of a Syrian pilot "> Pilot "I ran one." Mr. Kaddour was lucky to survive. He went to the hospital entrance to document the attack and filmed the remains of an apparent barrel bomb. In the video, suddenly a plane is heard overhead. Then another air attack. Hand in hand for help and development The moment of this next strike, at 3:40 p.m.According to the British charity, it is corroborated by local media reports only two minutes after "renewed raids,quot; in Kafr Nabl by MiG-23 fighter jets. These planes are flown only by the Syrian Air Force.









"Renewed raids of MiG-23 fighter jets with four vacuum rockets at the same time in the city of #Kafranbel,quot;. kafranbelnews, via Telegram The flight observations of the aircraft observers show that a MiG-23 was seen circling over Kafr Nabl in 3:39 p.m. Y 3:41 p.m. – one minute before and after the attack.

Location Province type of aircraft aircraft category Vault local time Ma & # 39; rrat al-Nu & # 39; man Idlib MiG-23 (Flogger) Fixed wing northwest 3:37:12 p.m. Ma & # 39; rrat al-Nu & # 39; man Idlib MiG-23 (Flogger) Fixed wing northwest 3:38:02 p.m. Ma & # 39; rrat al-Nu & # 39; man Idlib MiG-23 (Flogger) Fixed wing West 3:38:21 p.m. Kafranbel Idlib MiG-23 (Flogger) Fixed wing Circling 3:39:27 p.m. Approximate time of the second air attack (air-surface): 3:40 p.m. Kafranbel Idlib MiG-23 (Flogger) Fixed wing South 3:41:15 p.m. Hama military air base Hama Mi-8 (hip) Helicopter north 3:41:21 p.m. T4 West Airbase Homs Su-22 (Adjuster) Fixed wing northwest 3:47:46 p.m. Shayrat Air Base Homs Su-22 (Adjuster) Fixed wing north 3:49:14 p.m.

After the July 4 attacks, the charity Hand in Hand expressed concern that the United Nations system for sharing the coordinates of protected facilities with belligerent parties did not prevent attacks and had become "inept." Four months later, Kafr Nabl Surgical Hospital was bombed again, this time by a Russian pilot, he found a Times investigation. Satellite image of Maxar Technologies, through Google Earth 3) Martyr Akram Ali Ibrahim Al-Ahmad School Suspect Russian air force The Russian Air Force was bombing the city, and most likely carried out the attack. The high school was located in the city of Qalaat al-Madiq. A maternity and children's hospital built within the school complex served around 8,000 people each month, said Ibrahim Shamali, the media officer at the Hama Health Directorate. Staff members evacuated most of the hospital on April 26, when Russian and Syrian forces began an offensive to wrest control of the city from armed opposition groups. On April 28, Russian airstrikes in Qalaat al-Madiq forced them to leave the hospital and school. Attacks on the city killed five civilians and wounded seven, according to the Hama Media Office. Eleven days later, Syrian government forces seized the city. Where

Qalaat al-Madiq sat on the front line in Hama province, dividing the armed opposition groups of President Bashar al-Assad's army for more than a year before government forces took over the city on May 9. He had been targeted by attacks by the Russian and Syrian government against numerous occasions, and there were multiple reports of bombings and air strikes during April and early May. Both the hospital and the high school were located at the north end of the city, next to two primary schools. An education office run by the opposition was located across the street.









Satellite image of Maxar Technologies, through TerraServer When

The air raid at the school and the hospital complex occurred sometime between 1:00 a.m. and 1:30 a.m., according to Mr. Shamali and the international charity that supported the hospital. The Syrian Human Rights Network said the first projectile landed in or near the education offices and the second in the street between them. A video filmed by a witness around 7:30 a.m., and verified by The Times, showed serious damage to both the education offices and the hospital. This clip from a video filmed inside Hospital 111 shows significant damage to the installation. He was abandoned after the April 28 attack. The photos provided by the network also confirmed significant damage to both.









The local education office, located about 130 feet north of the school and hospital, also suffered serious damage from the April 28 airstrike. Syrian Human Rights Network At 12:07 a.m., local media began reporting Russian air strikes in the city. For the next 19 minutes, Wisam al-Hamwi, a reporter, would tweet about three attacks, in 12:07 a.m., 12:15 a.m. Y 12:26 a.m.









"Russian fighter jets launch an air strike in the city of Qalaat al-Madiq in the western camp of Hama." @wseemalkade, via Twitter TO 1:11 a.m., a local news agency reported a fourth Russian air attack, and in 1:31 a.m., an Amman member of a network of Syrian activists tweeted about a fifth air strike.









"Urgent: Russian occupation fighter planes attack Qalaat al-Madiq with a fourth raid with highly explosive missiles and are still circling." Gaftleknews, via Telegram









"Hama Field

Russian fighter planes attack Qalaat al-Madiq

Five air strikes in the city so far

God protect them " @yaseenalbakhi, via Twitter Who

Witnesses reported five airstrikes in the two hours after midnight. Flight records and audio recordings made it clear that a Russian pilot was bombing Qalaat al-Madiq at that time. Experts on the capabilities of Russian and Syrian air forces have also told the Times that only Russian airplanes usually carry out night attacks. Syrian ground observers registered Russian fighter planes over Qalaat al-Madiq in 12:09 a.m., 12:14 a.m. Y 12:33 a.m., coinciding with the times when Mr. Al-Hamwi reported the first three attacks.

Location Province type of aircraft aircraft category Vault local time Ma & # 39; ret Hurma Idlib Buzz Buzz Circling 11:45:36 p.m. Jabal Shahshabo Idlib Buzz Buzz Circling 11:54:36 p.m. Jabal Shahshabo Idlib Russian Fixed wing Northeast 12:06:23 a.m. Strikes begin in Qalaat al-Madiq: 12:07 a.m. Madiq Castle Hama Russian Fixed wing Circling 12:09:42 a.m. Madiq Castle Hama Russian Fixed wing Circling 12:14:51 a.m. Hmemim Air Base Lattakia Russian Fixed wing Southeast 12:22:56 a.m. Madiq Castle Hama Russian Fixed wing Circling 12:33:09 a.m. Jabal Shahshabo Idlib Russian Fixed wing East 12:36:26 a.m. Tah Idlib Buzz Buzz Circling 12:36:54 a.m. Zmar Aleppo Ilyushin 76 Fixed wing South west 12:38:34 a.m.

The reports of the fourth and fifth air strikes, the most likely to be attacks against the school and hospital complex, also coincided with the observations of Russian fighter jets on Qalaat al-Madiq in 1:11 a.m. Y 1:24 a.m.

Location Province type of aircraft aircraft category Vault local time Zmar Aleppo Ilyushin 76 Fixed wing South west 12:38:34 a.m. Tal Tuqan Idlib Russian Fixed wing Circling 1:08:48 a.m. Zmar Aleppo Russian Fixed wing northwest 1:08:51 a.m. Possible first attack at Hospital 111 and the school area: 1:11 a.m. Zmar Aleppo Russian Fixed wing Circling 1:11:30 a.m. Madiq Castle Hama Russian Fixed wing Circling 1:11:57 a.m. Zmar Aleppo Russian Fixed wing Circling 1:15:34 a.m. Tal Tuqan Idlib Russian Fixed wing north 1:17:52 a.m. Zmar Aleppo Russian Fixed wing Circling 1:23:13 a.m. Madiq Castle Hama Russian Fixed wing Circling 1:24:03 a.m. Tal Tuqan Idlib Russian Fixed wing South west 1:27:15 a.m. Jarjnaz Idlib Russian Fixed wing South west 1:28:03 a.m. Jabal Shahshabo Idlib Buzz Buzz Circling 1:28:22 a.m. Jabal Shahshabo Idlib Russian Fixed wing South west 1:28:38 a.m. Ma & # 39; rrat al-Nu & # 39; man Idlib Russian Fixed wing South west 1:28:39 a.m. Possible second strike at Hospital 111 and the school area: 1:31 a.m. Kafranbel Idlib Russian Fixed wing Southeast 1:33:12 a.m. Ma & # 39; rrat al-Nu & # 39; man Idlib Russian Fixed wing Northeast 1:34:14 a.m. Ma & # 39; ret Hurma Idlib Russian Fixed wing West 1:38:49 a.m.

The recordings of the cabin indicate the Russian responsibility for the strikes. We know Russian pilot 44 I was active on Qalaat al-Madiq at that time because I had received latitude and longitude coordinates that point to this location in the city. Russian pilot 44 receives coordinates "> Control "944 one more coordinate setting,quot;. Pilot 44 "I'm seeing a big difference in minutes." 12:21:46 a.m. Control "35 25 18.46 … (36) 23 23.79 Level 211." TO 11:54 p.m., Pilot 44 tells his dispatcher that "it will start raining,quot; soon. It seems unlikely that this was a reference to the weather, which was dry. Pilot 44 prepares the attack "> Pilot "It will start raining, five minutes." During the next half hour, Pilot 44 launches three weapons at the same time that Mr. al-Hamwi, the journalist and other local sources report airstrikes. Russian pilots follow a consistent pattern: they calculate the minute they will attack and then confirm to the ground control that a weapon has been thrown. At 11:56 p.m., Pilot 44 calculates a strike for the "fifth minute," which means 12:05 a.m.. At that time, he says "sent,quot;, a term used by Russian pilots to confirm the release of a weapon. Pilot 44 confirms that the first attack was launched at 12:04 a.m. "> Pilot "5th minute." 12:04:04 a.m. Pilot "Issued." TO 12:13 a.m., the pilot launched his second air attack, just before the journalist Mr. al-Hamwi tweeted about a second attack. Pilot 44 confirms the second blow at 12:13 a.m. "> Pilot "14 minutes." 12:13:07 a.m. Pilot "4 sent." And a third hit on 12:20 a.m., just five minutes before Mr. al-Hamwi reports a third attack from the ground. Pilot 44 confirms the third blow at 12:20 a.m. "> Control "44 repeat,quot;. 12:20:02 a.m. Control “21 minutes. Working with a stamp.

After this time, there are no recordings of the Russian cockpit that correspond to the hours of 1:11 a.m. and 1:31 a.m., strikes most likely to have damaged the hospital, school and education offices.

The gaps in the cabin tapes are not unusual. The Times has translated and decoded months of recordings of Russian pilots. We have heard the pilots switch to different radio frequencies and sometimes audio recordings fail due to technical difficulties.

However, as we know that Russian Pilot 44 was bombing Qalaat al-Madiq less than an hour before the school attack, and the flight records show only the activity of the Russian fighter jet over the city near the time of the attack, the Force Russian air is the most likely culprit. .

Satellite image of Maxar Technologies, through Google Earth 4) Rakaya Primary Health Care Center Suspect Syrian Air Force

Reports from a charity, local media activists and flight records suggest that a Syrian helicopter attack damaged the facility.

The health center provided free pediatrics and gynecology services to people from Rakaya Sijneh and nearby towns in Idlib province. Each month, he served almost 2,000 people, according to Syria Relief and Development, the charity based in the United States that supported him.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the attack, because operations had been suspended a few days earlier "due to the significant increase in aerial bombardments,quot; in the area, the charity told the Times in an email.

Where



The health center is located in the center of Rakaya Sijneh, a town in the southern countryside of Idlib. On May 3, the city was under the control of armed opposition groups and the nearest front line was about seven miles away.













The Rakaya Primary Health Center is located in the center of town, as seen in this undated photo. Rakaya Village, through Facebook

When



The US charity said the center was damaged at noon by a barrel bomb that exploded about 50 feet away.

Few other reports corroborate time. But Orient News, a pro-opposition channel based in Dubai, tweeted to 4:02 p.m.. local time that the installation had been bombed.













"#Urgent | The health center in the village of Rakaya south of Idlib was taken out of service due to the #Syria #Orient bombing,quot; @OrientNews, via Twitter

Photos published by a monitoring group based in Great Britain and verified by The Times confirm that the damage was caused inside and outside the health center. And the analysis of satellite images confirmed that external damage was caused between the end of April and May 4, around the time of the attack.













An alleged barrel bomb attack damaged the Rakaya Primary Health Center on May 3, 2019.Syrian Human Rights Network













The Times verified this photo of damage outside the health center.Syrian Human Rights Network

Who



The attack on the health center occurred in early May, when Rakaya was being bombed almost daily by Russian and Syrian forces.

Syria Relief and Development, the US charity, as well as the Union of Healthcare and Assistance Organizations and the Syrian Human Rights Network reported that Syrian helicopters had thrown at least one barrel bomb near the health center.

TO 11:50 a.m.About 10 minutes before the attack was reported, flight observers searched a Syrian Mi-8 helicopter, a type commonly used to launch barrel bombs, over the nearby town of Maarat Hurma. He was heading southwest, in the direction of Rakaya, which is about 5 kilometers southwest of Maarat Hurma.





Location Province type of aircraft aircraft category Vault local time Jabal Al-Zawye Idlib Yak 130 (mitten) Fixed wing Circling 11:46:57 p.m. Kafranbel Idlib Mi-8 (hip) Helicopter Circling 11:48:39 p.m. Hbit Idlib Yak 130 (mitten) Fixed wing Northeast 11:50:27 p.m. Ma & # 39; ret Hurma Idlib Mi-8 (hip) Helicopter Southeast 11:50:48 p.m. Hbit Idlib Yak 130 (mitten) Fixed wing Circling 11:51:56 p.m. Bdama Idlib Buzz Buzz Circling 11:57:51 p.m. Ma & # 39; ret Hurma Idlib Buzz Buzz South 11:58:17 p.m. Approximate time of the attack on the Rakaya primary health care center: 12:00 p.m. Jabal Shahshabo Idlib Buzz Buzz north 11:01:53 p.m. Hama military air base Hama Yak 130 (mitten) Fixed wing north 11:03:58 p.m. Jabal Al-Zawye Idlib Buzz Buzz Circling 11:06:10 p.m.



The Russian Air Force was not seen in the area around the time of the attack, and the recordings of the cockpit of Russian pilots indicated no activity at the time the attack was reported.

The absence of Russian activity combined with other tests, including satellite images, flight observations and reports from three organizations, suggests that a Syrian military helicopter was probably behind it.

Satellite image of Maxar Technologies, through Google Earth 5) Nayrab Palestine refugee camp Suspect Opposition militants or pro-Syrian government forces

The camp was probably bombed by accident. It is not clear who was responsible.

According to the United Nations Agency for Public Works and Relief, on May 14, four children died among the 10 people who died when the rockets reached the Nayrab Palestine refugee camp near Aleppo. Another 30 people were injured.

The attack forced the aid agency to suspend six schools serving 3,000 children.

When



Los cohetes golpearon edificios residenciales alrededor de las 7:14 p.m., dijeron testigos, mientras las familias se preparaban para romper su Ramadán rápidamente. La agencia de las Naciones Unidas confirmó la hora, al igual que un testigo que vive transmitió las secuelas.

The Times verificó estas fotos de testigos de las huelgas.





















Un ataque con cohetes en el campo de Nayrab Palestina fue fotografiado al anochecer el 14 de mayo de 2019.. Imagen vía Facebook / alnyrab.

El ataque ocurrió en la víspera de una conmemoración anual de lo que los palestinos llaman la "catástrofe,quot; o "nakba,quot;, que marca el desplazamiento de cientos de miles de palestinos de sus hogares en 1948. El campamento Nayrab ha existido desde entonces.

Dónde



El campo densamente poblado alberga a unas 18,000 personas en un área controlada por el gobierno cerca de un aeropuerto militar sirio. Los combatientes de la oposición atacaron el aeropuerto con cohetes una semana antes, según la firma de investigación I.H.S. Márcalo.

The Times confirmó que los cohetes alcanzaron dos ubicaciones en el campamento, pero no pudimos determinar de qué dirección habían venido.













Una nube de polvo y humo se eleva sobre el campamento Nayrab Palestina después de un ataque con cohetes el 14 de mayo de 2019.. Imagen a través de la Agencia de Noticias Hawar

Quien



Analistas en I.H.S. Markit y el Centro Carter, que supervisa el conflicto sirio, le dijeron al Times que el ataque probablemente no había sido deliberado, porque no se sabía que los beligerantes ocuparan el campo. Las fuerzas de la oposición que intentan atacar la base aérea siria nuevamente pueden haber sobrepasado, o pueden haber disparado misiles errantes desde la base militar.

The Times aún no ha podido atribuir la culpa.

La Red Siria de Derechos Humanos culpó a los militantes opositores vinculados a Al Qaeda, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, mientras que la agencia estatal de noticias de Siria, SANA, culpó a "insurgentes no especificados,quot;. La red opositora Shaam News Network informó que los cohetes "fueron lanzados accidentalmente,quot;. por las fuerzas iraníes en la base del 80 ° ejército de brigadas de Alepo ", y no por los insurgentes.

Imagen satelital de Maxar Technologies, a través de Google Earth 6) Kafr Nabudah Centro de Atención Primaria de Salud y Unidad Quirúrgica Sospechar Fuerza aérea o ejército sirio

Las instalaciones de salud fueron destruidas cuando la ciudad fue golpeada durante días. Las fuerzas del gobierno sirio fueron probablemente responsables.

La unidad quirúrgica fue apoyada por la Dirección de Salud de Hama, un grupo de oposición que supervisa la atención médica en las partes controladas por los insurgentes de la provincia de Hama. Según la Organización Mundial de la Salud, realizó un promedio de 32 cirugías y 767 consultas externas por mes antes de ser atacado.

El centro de salud fue apoyado por la Sociedad Médica Sirio Americana, un grupo humanitario conocido como SAMS con sede en los Estados Unidos.

Dónde



The health center and surgical unit were located on the northwestern end of Kafr Nabudah and served a community of around 16,000 people, according to the World Health Organization. The health center was located about 275 meters to the east of the surgical unit, down the street.













The Kafr Nabudah Primary Health Center and Surgical Unit were located on the northwestern end of the town, which was close to a front line.Satellite image by Maxar Technologies, via Google Earth

Kafr Nabudah was one of several towns located on a front line between Syrian government forces and armed insurgent groups, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and the National Liberation Front.

When



In late April and early May, the Syrian government and its Russian allies began a major offensive aimed at retaking territory in the last insurgent-held parts of Hama and Idlib provinces.

On May 1, predawn ground shelling by Syrian government troops damaged the surgical unit, a dispensary, and an office and ambulance dispatch center of the Syrian Civil Defense. All of the facilities were located near one another.

The shelling injured a nurse, damaged the surgical unit and dispensary, and partially destroyed the Civil Defense building, according to a report by the Syrian Network for Human Rights. A second round of shelling that day damaged a Civil Defense car and an ambulance as they tried to respond to the first attack, the network said.

Over the following days, indiscriminate shelling and bombing of Kafr Nabudah intensified as Syrian government forces advanced on the town and battled insurgent groups in surrounding villages.

Videos posted by the Syrian Army unit known as the Tiger Forces show its members participating in the assault on Kafr Nabudah in the first week of May 2019.Syrian Tiger Forces, via Facebook

At least two videos show Syrian government helicopters dropping barrel bombs on different locations within Kafr Nabudah in the days before its capture.

This video, which The Times edited for length, shows a Syrian Air Force helicopter dropping a barrel bomb on Kafr Nabudah.Salah al-Sheikh

And a review of satellite imagery shows widespread damage across Kafr Nabudah from April 29 to May 10, as Syrian government forces assaulted and captured it.













Four satellite images taken on April 29, May 2, May 7 and May 10 show how attacks by the Syrian Army and Air Force caused destruction across large swaths of Kafr Nabudah, including the approximate locations of the health facilities.Planet Labs

Because doctors, journalists, activists and people opposed to the Assad government fled Kafr Nabudah in the days before its capture on May 8, the Hama Health Directorate was not able to document the destruction of the surgical unit, the agency told The Times. Similarly, SAMS and activists were not able to document the health center’s destruction.

Given the multiday assault on Kafr Nabudah and the indiscriminate nature of the shelling, it was not possible to independently confirm the exact date the two health care facilities were hit. But it is highly likely they were destroyed between May 1 and May 8.

Quien



Physicians for Human Rights, an advocacy group that has documented attacks on health care facilities in Syria, provided The Times with three images and a video taken after the capture of Kafr Nabudah showing government forces raising the Syrian flag above the dispensary and the surgical unit.













After the town was captured, a Syrian Army soldier spray-painted “Kafr Nabudah Post Office” on the wall of the former Kafr Nabudah Surgical Unit.Physicians for Human Rights

In addition to the videos showing Syrian government barrel bombing of Kafr Nabudah, the government’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division, more commonly known as the Tiger Forces, posted numerous videos documenting their participation in the fight to seize Kafr Nabudah and nearby towns. The videos show the Tiger Forces and their commanders appearing to direct artillery and airstrikes on Kafr Nabudah and using rocket launchers on a nearby town.

In one video, Zein al-Abidin Darwish, a well-known, one-eyed commander in the Tiger Forces, stands in the center of the ruins of Kafr Nabudah after its capture, symbolically stepping on the ground to mark his forces’ victory and referring to the city’s former inhabitants as “sons of whores.”

Syrian Tiger Forces, via Facebook

Finally, Syrian government Mi-8 attack helicopters and Yak-130 fighter-bomber jets were spotted a total of 19 times over Kafr Nabudah on May 7 and May 8, suggesting they were also highly active in the attacks, in addition to ground forces. Ground observers also logged three Russian jets over the city between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on May 8, and two Su-24 jets, which could have been flown by Syrian or Russian pilots.

Satellite image by Maxar Technologies, via Google Earth 7) National Hospital in al-Suqaylabiyah Suspect National Liberation Front, an armed opposition group

Opposition militants who bragged about shelling the area were probably responsible for damaging a hospital.

The National Hospital provides services to the people of al-Suqaylabiyah and the surrounding countryside, according to the hospital’s director.

Dónde



For years, al-Suqaylabiyah has sat on a front line dividing Syrian government forces from opposition militants, who have repeatedly shelled the town, causing extensive damage and injuries.

The hospital was reportedly damaged when dozens of rockets hit the town on May 26, according to several news and official reports.















A pro-government television report showed damage to the hospital compound. The nearby Younes al-Aji School and civilian homes were featured in other reports of the shelling. The Times verified that they are within a mile of the hospital.

There are conflicting reports about whether the attack caused fatalities. Deaths were reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the pro-government Syrian News Channel and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. But later reports mentioned only two injuries, including to a hospital staff member.

When



The attack happened in the afternoon of May 26, the Syrian News Channel said. That is the only time estimate The Times found.

Hours later, at 11:44 p.m. local time, a pro-government news outlet tweeted that “terrorist attacks by rockets” resulted in the injury of a nurse and the destruction of the hospital’s emergency department, a claim later repeated by others.













“A nurse wounded and destruction in the emergency department, as a result of terrorist attacks by rockets on Al-Suqaylabiyah National Hospital in Hama. #hawa_alsham” @lahawaalsham, via Twitter

Quien



A coalition of opposition groups shelled al-Suqaylabiyah and other towns on May 26 during a counteroffensive to retake nearby Kafr Nabudah. The groups included Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the dominant rebel group in the area, and the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front.

A militia within the National Liberation Front claimed on May 26 that it had killed Syrian and Russian soldiers when it shelled their positions in al-Suqaylabiyah. Some news media repeated that claim, as did opposition supporters on Telegram, a popular messaging app in Syria.

The militants posted videos showing members using what appear to be 122-millimeter artillery shells and a multiple rocket launcher.

National Liberation Front, via YouTube

Weapons remains filmed in al-Suqaylabiyah (below) resemble the 122-millimeter rockets that militants claimed to use.



























Alleged weapon remnants were shown on Syrian state-run TV. The remains resemble parts of rockets fired by multiple rocket launch systems.Syrian Arab News Agency, via YouTube

Even if the N.L.F. intended to attack legitimate military targets, multiple rocket systems are not precise. They target a general area, and are indiscriminate when fired at densely populated areas like al-Suqaylabiyah.

The combination of opposition-affiliated news media statements, suspected weapon remnants, witness statements and damage throughout the town suggest that rockets fired by one or more armed opposition groups caused the damage and injuries reported at the National Hospital.

It is possible, given their claims and other evidence, that the N.L.F. is responsible. The N.L.F. did not respond to a request for comment.

Broad Destruction,

Narrow Inquiry

The seven incidents selected by the United Nations comprise a small number of the widespread attacks in 2019 on facilities that are meant to be safeguarded. Medical and human rights groups worry that no one will be held accountable.

The Times’s finding that the United Nations has shared with military forces operating in Syria the precise location of at least 29 sites that have come under attack raises questions about whether the system designed to protect those sites has failed.

Russian pilots bombed four hospitals in a 12-hour period in May. And one of those same hospitals again in November. None of these attacks is among those currently being investigated by the United Nations.

Russia Bombed Four Syrian Hospitals in 12 Hours.

In interviews with The Times, leaders of relief groups that support health facilities criticized the narrow scope of the inquiry.

“We don,amp;#39;t think that’s adequate,” said Dr. Mufaddal Hamadeh, president of the Syrian American Medical Society. “Some sites really do not represent the true story.”

One notable attack not yet being investigated, Dr. Hamadeh said, was on a major hospital in Maarat al-Numan. In November, after the inquiry was established, pro-Syrian government forces were also suspected of bombing a camp for displaced people in Qah, in the Aleppo countryside. Its location, too, was shared by the United Nations, but the attack is not currently on the inquiry’s list.

The inquiry is continuing, and investigators may yet broaden its scope.

Khaula Sawah, president of the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations, a nongovernmental organization, said that if the United Nations did not “hold the perpetrators accountable for what they do, they will continue their work, they will escalate their actions.”