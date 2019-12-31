Hilarie Burton reflects on Jeffrey Dean Morgan's romance in Moving Post

Hilarie Burton Y Jeffrey Dean MorganThe love story is for all ages.
While the One tree hill alum and The Walking Dead The actor just officially married in October, their relationship actually began about a decade ago. In the last 10 years, the couple has welcomed two children together, and as Burton wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, their mutual love "has become something much deeper." As we prepare to enter 2020, Burton, who shares children Gus, 9 and George, 1, with Morgan: he turned to social networks to reflect on her on her trip, both personally and professionally.
"Ten years ago, I was pregnant, unemployed, unsure about where I was going to live or give birth and, despite the courage I could have projected, I was afraid," Burton wrote. "All my life I thought I would follow the same path as everyone who had grown up. Have a steady job. Get married. Buy a house. Have children. But the road didn't develop that way at all."
"A decade later, I can look back at my youngest self and say & # 39; it's fine, honey! Happiness will surprise you! Leave it!", Burton continued. "2019 was incredibly good for our family. The wedding I thought I wanted when I was 26 was much sweeter to wait."
"My love for @jeffreydeanmorgan has become something much deeper and golden," he told his fans. "Our children participated and were by our side for everything. It was the celebration of a whole decade."
Burton told his followers that his "full decade,quot; can be summed up with the couple's wedding day.
"Happy New Year to all. I hope your path is winding and surprising and takes you on a wild journey," the actress wrote. "The happiest new year for @jeffreydeanmorgan, Gus and George. Love is not a big enough word. Bring the crazy twenties !!!! 2020!"
Honeymoon stage
So how did Jeffrey and Hilarie cross for the first time? It all started in 2009 thanks to the actor's performance. Supernatural co-star Jensen ackles, who arranged a double blind date for Jeffrey, Hilarie, he and his wife Danneel Ackles.
"I went on. We all did it. We ended up at home drinking drinks of tequila," Morgan recalled during a 2015 interview with the Huffington Mail. Jeffrey and Hilarie would debut on the red carpet as a couple in 2010.
Oh baby!
The lovebirds surprised Hollywood when in 2010 it was revealed that the One tree hill the actress had given birth to a baby named August. A source told E! News at that time: "He told his friends about his pregnancy in August (2009) after spending a lot of time with Jeffrey in New Mexico."
The joys of parenthood
At the premiere of 2011 Dawn: part 1, the new parents gave a rare interview to E! News about your bundle of joy. "He just said & # 39; no & # 39; for the first time, which is screwed," Morgan joked. "In a week it's like, & # 39; No, no, no! & # 39;"
"But everything comes first," he said. "It's been spectacular … we didn't sleep much, and then our only adult night came here. This is our date. Can you believe it?"
Husband and wife?
As of 2014, celebrities began secretly referring to each other as "husband,quot; and "wife." Despite reports of a covert wedding, The Walking Dead Star denied that his protagonist had walked down the hall to become Mrs. Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
A simple life
Morgan and Burton left the hustle and bustle of Hollywood for a more picturesque lifestyle in the city of Rhinebeck in Dutchess County, New York. There they live on a working farm, and as Hilarie explained Entertainment Weekly In 2014, he spends most days in a "Carhartt flannel and covered with paint, sawdust and muddy boots."
From couple to co-stars
The stars lined up in 2015 when Burton was chosen for Morgan's CBS series Existing. He told Zap2It of the coincident co-star: "When I took the job, the deal was," We'll take you home as much as possible, "and that hasn't worked. But Hilarie got a job. ExistingWhich was fantastic. You'll see her a couple of times during the season, so that's one way we have been able to keep the family together. "
Mwah!
Photographed here at the 2016 premiere of Batman v. Superman: the dawn of justiceBurton plants a sweet kiss on his beautiful date for the night.
Sweet tooth
A little known fact about Jeffrey and Hilarie, they are co-owners of a candy store with Paul Rudd and his wife!
Samuel's candy shop is in his hometown, and as the actor told him HuffPost, "A friend of ours, who had it for more than 20 years, died tragically … We own a candy store in northern New York State and we have excellent coffee and excellent chocolates."
Date night well done
The private couple went to the Golden Globes 2017 that oozes Hollywood glamor. Discussing his villain Living Dead character with ETBurton shared: "He has turned him into a good cop at home. He takes all his bad cop things off at work and then comes home and is a happy father."
Birthday boy
When Gus turned 7, his proud mom wrote on Instagram: "Gus is a Titanic monster, so I went to the Reagan Presidential Library for the Titanic exhibit. It was a great day. Birthday adventures with my son!"
Baby no 2
At the 2017 Emmy Awards, Morgan hinted that there was a second bun in Hilarie's oven. Finally, they confirmed that their family was growing, and Morgan let out that they expected a girl!
Meet George!
In March 2018, Morgan confirmed that his baby had arrived. "Hello everyone … baby gal morgan is spectacular," the actor tweeted. "We simply respect your wishes to stay a little longer. But we greatly appreciate all good wishes and things. Thank you. Xojdhilgusandbabygal."
Just Married
"I just want to say that WE MARRY! Really," Burton announced on Instagram in October 2019. "We have lived as a husband and wife for a decade. We have built a family and a farm and found our community. For years, publications They have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I have been married and divorced before. Everything is false. But we knew our truth. So it was silly to try to correct anything. "
