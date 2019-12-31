Hilarie Burton reflects on Jeffrey Dean Morgan's romance in Moving Post

Hilarie Burton Y Jeffrey Dean MorganThe love story is for all ages.

While the One tree hill alum and The Walking Dead The actor just officially married in October, their relationship actually began about a decade ago. In the last 10 years, the couple has welcomed two children together, and as Burton wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, their mutual love "has become something much deeper." As we prepare to enter 2020, Burton, who shares children Gus, 9 and George, 1, with Morgan: he turned to social networks to reflect on her on her trip, both personally and professionally.

"Ten years ago, I was pregnant, unemployed, unsure about where I was going to live or give birth and, despite the courage I could have projected, I was afraid," Burton wrote. "All my life I thought I would follow the same path as everyone who had grown up. Have a steady job. Get married. Buy a house. Have children. But the road didn't develop that way at all."