He loves Miley Cyrus "so much,quot; that he could "write books,quot; – Up News Info

He loves Miley Cyrus "so much,quot; that he could "write books,quot; – Up News InfoBy Bradley LambDecember 31, 2019EntertainmentShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Cody Simpson: love Miley Cyrus "so much,quot; that she could "write books,quot; – Up News Info ad ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Recent Articles Blueface avoids the felony jail charge Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 1, 2020 0 The West Coast rapper, Blueface, will not face jail time after he did not refer to a minor charge for carrying a... Read moreDJ Paul: "I'll keep rapping about drugs!" Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 1, 2020 0 Three 6 Mafia DJ Paul says he will continue rapping on drugs on the next tour of the legendary group after the... Read moreCleveland Browns split from GM John Dorsey | NFL news Sports Lisa Witt - January 1, 2020 0 Read morePentagon awards $ 1.9 billion contract for F-35 logistics services – Defense Blog Latest News Matilda Coleman - January 1, 2020 0 The U.S. Department of Defense UU. He has hired the No. 1 weapons supplier of the Pentagon Lockheed Martin Corp for recurring logistics... Read moreMariah Carey's Twitter account hacked NYE: & # 39; Eminem has a small P * nis! & # 39; Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 1, 2020 0 Twitter was rampant on New Year's Eve after the Twitter account owned by world superstar Mariah Carey was hacked, resulting in a... Read more