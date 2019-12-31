He is out of his mind

WENN / DJDM

Speaking to reporters about her husband's baby fever, the country singer recalls urging the former footballer to "squeeze the brakes a little" and tells her that "they need to relax."

Country star Jessie James She is urging her husband, former American footballer Eric Decker, to "slow down" the plans to become a family of six.

The singer already has three children with the athlete, but he is eager to give his daughter Vivianne, five, and his children Eric, four, and Forrest, 21 months, another brother.

"He told me … he's really having a baby fever again," Jessie, 31, told Us Weekly. "I'm like, & # 39; you're crazy, you just need to squeeze the brakes a little. We need to relax & # 39;".

The couple married in 2013, and although Jessie is not ready for another pregnancy, she admits that the relationship of the stars has only been strengthening since they started their family.

"Having babies simply changes everything," she said. "It makes everything more fun. I love having children."

It's not the first time Jessie puts Eric's baby plans on hold: in May (2019), the singer revealed that her man, who retired from the NFL last year (2018), had already begun the conversation about the expansion of its offspring.

"He wants other insurance," he shared at the time. "I'm like, & # 39; Give me a moment, give me a second! & # 39; Because we are moving, we have all these things for babies that we are finding, such as things for babies, things for babies, all bottles , breast pump ".

<br />

"I thought, & # 39; Oh, we can donate those things or give them to my sister because I'm sure she will eventually have more babies & # 39;". (Eric) said: & # 39; I don't think we're ready to give them away yet! & # 39; I was like, & # 39; What do you mean? & # 39; He says: & # 39; Let's talk about that & # 39 ;, and I say & # 39; No! & # 39; ".