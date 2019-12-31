Hailey Bieber publishes intimate photos behind the scenes with Justin Bieber

A year to remember.
It has been a year full of wonderful memories for Justin Bieber Y Hailey Bieber. The two officially married, talked about their love and their judgments and took possession of their budding careers. It is safe to say that they were living their best lives. Fortunately, Hailey felt a bit nostalgic with a new year on the horizon and opened her Instagram story.
The model published many photos of her last 365 days and gave all her followers a look at the behind-the-scenes parts of her day-to-day life. Everything, such as preparing for the Met Gala, attending awards shows, wedding preparations and buying a house with her husband.
Not to mention that he also turned 23 this year and traveled the world for his career. Including an impromptu trip to Tokyo with Justin, and a girls getaway to Jamaica with Kendall Jenner Y Justine skye.
"We moved to our house," captioned a photo of Justin standing in his empty room. It was not long until the two made their home a home and Hailey even published a photo of the makeshift bed they created in their theater and slept in one night.
"We slept here (which was very fun and comfortable)," he wrote about his humble and small abode. In addition, during the year he attended Coachella and saw Justin record his new album in the studio. At the end of 2019, the couple has a lot to be thankful for this year, and both are on the horizon of taking their careers to even higher levels next year.
Justin stars in a new documentary series Justin Bieber: Seasons on YouTube Originals in January, and Hailey will make an appearance to talk about her husband and all the work she has done in the last four years to get where she is. "Maybe seeing these people can take a look at their world," Hailey shared in the trailer for the new series.
Justin is also releasing a new album and music, which is the first in four years since he canceled the remaining dates of his Purpose tour to get some rest.
"As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things I've been through. I think I'm right where I am supposed to be, and God has me right where he loves me." He said in a video announcing his new projects. "I feel like this is different from previous albums, just because I'm in my life." This year has been full of good times for the Biebers. Let's see how they overcome it in 2020!
