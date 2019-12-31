Hailey Bieber publishes intimate photos behind the scenes with Justin Bieber

A year to remember.

It has been a year full of wonderful memories for Justin Bieber Y Hailey Bieber. The two officially married, talked about their love and their judgments and took possession of their budding careers. It is safe to say that they were living their best lives. Fortunately, Hailey felt a bit nostalgic with a new year on the horizon and opened her Instagram story.

The model published many photos of her last 365 days and gave all her followers a look at the behind-the-scenes parts of her day-to-day life. Everything, such as preparing for the Met Gala, attending awards shows, wedding preparations and buying a house with her husband.

Not to mention that he also turned 23 this year and traveled the world for his career. Including an impromptu trip to Tokyo with Justin, and a girls getaway to Jamaica with Kendall Jenner Y Justine skye.