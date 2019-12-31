Hailee Steinfeld releases new song after Niall Horan Split

Niall Horan fans know that he and Hailee Steinfeld left once and presumably have ended since then, however, social media users have begun to speculate that Steinfeld has not yet overcome it.

On December 29, the 23-year-old star announced his new song, "Wrong Direction," and allegedly alludes to the former One Direction member, including his slightly allegorical title.

Steinfeld, the star of Dickinson, shared on his Facebook, Twitter and IG, a photo as well as a link to his song. On Twitter, one person argued that the song was a "dis-track against,quot; Niall, and another asked if it was a "break song."

Steinfeld has also not been shy when it comes to feeding the rumors, considering that in 2019, she shared a series of 2019 photographs in her Instagram Stories along with the message, "grateful for all the lessons, love, anguish and the memories."

As previously reported, in December 2018, Us magazine confirmed that the couple had canceled their romance, and a source told the media that they had broken months before it became official online and on social media.

In January 2018, Steinfeld and Horan were seen together after the date in the West End of London, where Hamilton had previously played. About seven days later, Horan went to his brother's birthday party.

After the news of his breakup, Steinfeld told Us Magazine that he was flattered by the fact that many of his online fans were very worried about his personal life, however, he hoped there would come a time when the public would understand Better the limits.

In May of the same year, another source saw them kissing all night in a West Hollywood restaurant. The viewer told Us Magazine that Hailee and Niall had no qualms about sharing their mutual affection.

Earlier this month, Niall spoke with The Sun after the release of his new song, "Put a Little Love On Me," and revealed that it was probably his favorite song. Apparently, it was Steinfeld.



