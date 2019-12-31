Grey’s Anatomy Star Caterina Scorsone gives birth to baby number 3

What a way to end the year, in fact.

In early November, Grey's Anatomy star, Caterina Scorsone He shared the exciting news that he was pregnant with his third child.

And today, on New Year's Eve, he shared the surprising news that he had given birth to his little bundle of joy, Arwen.

The actress took Instagram to share her baby's first photo, along with her eldest daughter, 7 years old. Eliza, writing: "Arwen is here! Our family wishes you a happy new year, a happy decade and a happy heart made new by love in every exquisite moment."

Her little one will join her husband, singer and songwriter. Rob giles along with his other 2 year old son Pippa.

Scorsone & # 39; s Grey's Anatomy The co-stars also went to Instagram to congratulate the actress and show love to her baby.

Greg Germann wrote: "Congratulations!" Grey's Anatomy Y Private practice alum Kate Walsh He also commented: "Arwen! (heart emoji)". Sarah Drew, who recently left ABC's medical drama, wrote, "¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡…