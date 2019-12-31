Giannis Antetokounmpo says Bucks can still improve after reaching 30 wins | NBA News

With a record of 30-5 in the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks had a great start. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo is more concerned about the end of the team this season.

The reigning MVP had 23 points and 10 rebounds after missing two games with back pain, and Milwaukee walked away in the second half for a 123-102 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Antetokounmpo, the second top scorer in the league with an average of 30.3 points per game, played only 27 minutes and stayed out of the last five and a half due to the uneven score. It was 8 of 14 from the field with six assists.

"We won 30 games before January; it's great, but we can always do better," Antetokounmpo said. "We have to keep improving because the goal is to play late in the season."

Khris Middleton scored 25 points for the Bucks, and Eric Bledsoe had 15 points in 16 minutes after missing the previous eight games with a broken right leg.

"We move faster with him," Antetokounmpo said about Bledsoe. "It's like a sports car. It's going very fast and we have to follow it. It's always good to have it back."

Zach LaVine scored 19 points for Chicago but shot only 7 of 23 from the field. Lauri Markkanen and Coby White each had 18 points and Wendell Carter Jr. added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulls.















"In the first half, I think we were there, but I think in the second half, we weren't playing our best basketball," Markkanen said.

"We have shown that we can play with anyone, but obviously we have to do it for 48 minutes to win the game. We cannot have those failures we made in the third. We are able to get those victories." "

With just under two minutes remaining in the first half, White hit the paddle to give the Bulls a 52-51 lead, his first part of the game. Antetokounmpo responded quickly with a recoil at the other end to put the Bucks back on top.

















Any possibility of a nuisance in Chicago quickly faded into the third. The Bucks opened with a 17-4 run for a 72-56 lead with Antetokounmpo closing the outbreak with a voluminous dump that caused a loud roar from the United Center crowd.

"There are momentum moves, there are things that only energize your team and can deflate for your opponent," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

"It was great. For him to miss a couple of games and come back and take a dump like that was impressive."

