Giannis Antetokounmpo returns from an injury to lead Bucks to easily win Bulls | NBA News

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points and caught 10 rebounds on his return from a back injury when the Milwaukee Bucks achieved a 123-102 victory over host Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Khris Middleton finished with 25 points for Milwaukee, who won his third consecutive game. Guard Eric Bledsoe returned from a right leg injury and scored 15 points in 16 minutes of limited action.

Bulls guard Zach LaVine scored a total of 19 points despite missing 16 of 23 shots. Lauri Markkanen added 18 points in shots of 6 of 12, including 5 of 9 from a three-point range, and Wendell Carter Jr scored a double double with 10 points and 11 boards.

The Bucks retired in the third quarter, beating the Bulls 40-25 to increase their lead to 95-77. Milwaukee shot an incredible 71.4 percent (15 of 21) during the quarter.

Image:

Giannis gets up to score against the Bulls



Former Chicago center Robin Lopez scored an 8-0 run when he made a layup with 2:39 remaining in the third quarter. George Hill and Ersan Ilyasova continued with consecutive triples to stretch the lead to 18 points.

The Bulls failed to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, as they were surpassed 28-25 in the final period.

Miami Heat 105-123 Washington Wizards

Jordan McRae scored 29 points and Garrison Mathews added 28 points to help host Washington Wizards cool off the Miami Heat with a 123-105 victory.

Ian Mahinmi added 25 points, the maximum of his career, including 2 of 3 in triples, for the Wizards. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 27 points, and Bam Adebayo added 14 points and 14 rebounds. The defeat broke the winning streak of five Miami games, which had been the longest in the league.

The Wizards, who entered the game after losing nine of 11 games, took control in the second quarter when Mathews had 20 points.

Image:

Jordan McRae clashes the five with a teammate during the Wizards victory over the Heat



Washington overcame the absences of seven injured players, including two-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal (pain in the right knee), who leads the team in scoring (27.8 points) and assists (6.7).

Washington extended its lead to 18 points with 4:23 remaining in the third quarter with a triple by Isaiah Thomas. Miami responded with a 12-0 run, reducing the deficit to 90-81 entering the last quarter. The Wizards played a strong final period to seal the victory.

Brooklyn Nets 115-122 Minnesota Timberwolves (OT)

Shabazz Napier scored eight of his 24 highest points of the season in overtime when the Minnesota Timberwolves broke a nine-game losing streak at home with a 122-115 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in Minneapolis.

After the Wolves recovered in the stretch of regulation, Napier hit three shots in the extra session. His break with four minutes remaining put Minnesota up 107-105 and his way with 1:39 to play led the Minnesota lead to 115-109.

Spencer Dinwiddie's dump got the Nets within 117-113 with one minute left, but Napier secured the first Minnesota home victory since November 13 by hitting a triple with 42.4 seconds remaining and a free throw with 22.8 seconds remaining to take the lead to 121-113.

Napier shot 8 of 18, hit three triples and handed out eight assists when Minnesota beat the Nets for the second time in overtime this season. Minnesota also won for the second time in its last 14 games overall with both wins in overtime.

Image:

Spencer Dinwddie climbs over the edge to score against Minnesota



Rookie Jarrett Culver added 21 points for the Wolves, who reached his career's personal record, who made 7 of 10 shots in overtime and 40.4 percent overall. Keita Bates-Diop added 15, Robert Covington contributed 14 while Gorgui Dieng collected 11 points and 20 rebounds by starting instead of Karl-Anthony Towns (left knee sprain) for seventh straight game.

Dinwiddie led all scorers with 36 points in 12 of 31 shots when the Nets wasted a five-point lead in the last two minutes of regulation and lost their third straight game. Joe Harris added 19 points for Brooklyn, who shot 40.4 percent and fell to 12-9 without Kyrie Irving (impact on the right shoulder).

Phoenix Suns 122-116 Portland Trail Blazers

Devin Booker recorded 33 points, seven assists and six rebounds to help the Phoenix Suns achieve a 122-116 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kelly Oubre Jr scored the best of his career with seven triples and scored 29 points when the Suns broke a streak of 11 straight losses to the Trail Blazers. Phoenix had a disadvantage of 19 after a quarter, but beat the Trail Blazers 39-27 in the decisive fourth quarter.

Ricky Rubio recorded 18 points and 13 assists, Mikal Bridges scored 13 points and Aron Baynes added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Suns, who won two in a row after a run of eight consecutive losses. Deandre Ayton had six points and 12 rebounds in 20 minutes from the bank after missing the previous five games due to an ankle injury.

Damian Lillard had 33 points and seven assists, and CJ McCollum contributed 25 points and six assists for Portland, who lost his fourth straight game. Hassan Whiteside recorded 16 points, 22 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Trail Blazers.

Image:

Damian Lillard in action for Portland against the Suns



Phoenix scored seven of the first nine points of the game before the Trail Blazers scored the next 14. The Suns never led again until Ayton started with 2:48 remaining that gave them a 109-108 lead.

Rubio and Booker followed with jumpers to give Phoenix a five-point lead with 1:51 remaining. Later, Portland pulled 115-113 on Lillard's three-point play with 1:13 left. However, Oubre's seventh triple gave the Suns a 120-114 lead with 44.4 seconds remaining.

Booker finished an effort of 15 of 15 from the free throw line by making two with 15.7 seconds remaining to seal it.

Detroit Pistons 81-104 Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points when Utah Jazz overcame a slow start to get away from the Detroit Pistons 104-81 in Salt Lake City.

Jordan Clarkson, playing in his third game since it was acquired from Cleveland, supplied 20 points from the Utah bank. Bojan Bogdanovic contributed 17 points, and Rudy Gobert accumulated 13 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks for the Jazz, who have won three in a row and eight of nine.

Derrick Rose led Detroit, which has lost seven of its last eight, with 20 points from the bank. Andre Drummond had 15 points, 13 rebounds, five steals, three blocks and three assists, but he also committed seven turnovers. Svi Mykhailiuk contributed 13 points and Christian Wood added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Image:

Donovan Mitchell gets up to shoot the Pistons



The Pistons never lost more than three points in the first half and led 40-39 at halftime. The Jazz total was the lowest amount that Detroit has allowed in the first half of this season.

Mitchell scored the first points of the second half to give the Utah club the advantage. Royce O & # 39; Neale hit a triple and Gobert dived when the Jazz jumped 50-42. Joe Ingles then made a mid-range shot and a three-point transition for a 13-point lead. Clarkson hit a couple of treys later in the quarter and Utah took a 68-58 lead to the quarter.

A basket of Rose with 10:46 remaining reduced the Jazz lead to seven. Utah quickly doubled that with a 7-0 start, crowned by a triple from Bogdanovic, ensuring there was no going back for Detroit.

Atlanta Hawks 101-93 Orlando Magic

Brandon Goodwin scored 21 points in his career and helped the Atlanta Hawks return from an 18-point deficit to end his losing streak of 10 games with a 101-93 victory over Orlando Magic.

Goodwin, playing only his fifth game of the season with a two-way contract, shot 7 of 11 from the field, 3 of 4 of three-point attempts and had six assists. His previous best mark was five points. Goodwin averaged 19.1 points for the College Park Skyhawks of the G League and had just added five points in two games during the last week since it was activated.

Alex Len of Atlanta added 18 points and 12 rebounds, Kevin Huerter scored 19 and rookie De & # 39; Andre Hunter scored 16. Orlando was led by Nikola Vucevic with 27 points. Evan Fournier added 22 points, DJ Augustin scored 17 and Jonathan Isaac had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Atlanta had a 25-21 lead after the first quarter, but Orlando beat the Hawks 36-22 in the second quarter to take a 57-47 lead in half. The Hawks began moving away in the third quarter by tying the game 72-72 in a John Collins basket with 33 seconds remaining, then regained the lead when Len closed the room with a dump for a 74-72 lead to start the fourth trimester.

