Gerwyn Price criticizes Peter Wright after defeat in the semifinals of the World Darts News Championship

Peter Wright says that Gerwyn Price was not "close to him,quot; after beating the Welsh to advance to the World Championship final

Gerwyn Price hit Peter Wright after his defeat in his semifinal of the PDC World Darts Championship on Monday.

There was tension on the stage since the start of the draw, with Wright prompting Price after seeing 81 to win the first set.

The Iceman responded by claiming the second set, before celebrating animatedly in front of his opponent.

However, he could not maintain his momentum and fell 6-3 in his first semifinal of the World Championship, leaving the stage without shaking Wright's hand.

Snakebite criticized Price after his victory, saying he "didn't appreciate,quot; his behavior, but Price responded with his own reprimand of Wright's antics.

Writing on Twitter, Price said: "Thank you all for the support during the last two weeks; it was a great tournament for me and I loved it every minute.

"It's not a rule that you have to shake hands before, during or after the game. It was the most important game of my career and I was completely focused."

"Before and after such an important game, jokes are acceptable, but not during, when players are fully concentrated, trying to do a job after bombing the first set."

"I was upset with what Peter did and I think I was out of service considering the circumstances. I never decided later. I was trash from this point forward, which cost me a final place in the World Championship."

"Players know what they are doing and do this when they know there is a threat."

Wright will play defending champion Michael van Gerwen in the final at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday – live at Sky Sports Darts from 7pm.