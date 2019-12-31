From Selena Gomez to Taylor Swift, take a look at the greatest return of singers in 2019

%MINIFYHTMLb3962281982723fcda1dee7833fea0119% %MINIFYHTMLb3962281982723fcda1dee7833fea01110%

These musicians show that their new music is worth waiting for as the songs dominate the lists around the world, as well as becoming a hot topic among people.

Up News Info – Being a musician is not as easy as it seems. Even artists who release a series of successes often fall out of favor when their music falls below people's expectations, resulting in what the new generation calls a "failure." Therefore, they often need to take a break to clear their minds and channel their creativity to make the best of them.

This much-needed break is, of course, something that disappoints fans, especially when they have been waiting so long to listen to new music from their favorite artists. However, these musicians can meet the expectations of their fans and show them that their long-awaited music is worth the wait. In the results, the new release of these artists becomes a hot topic among people and dominates the lists around the world.

Below, we have listed several musicians who have the biggest comeback of the year. We'll see!

1. Chris Brown Instagram %MINIFYHTMLb3962281982723fcda1dee7833fea01111% %MINIFYHTMLb3962281982723fcda1dee7833fea01112% Chris Brown He has always been ambitious when it comes to his music, releasing his first double album entitled "Heartbreak on a Full Moon" in 2017. Seeing the success of the album, people naturally expected something good from the singer, and he delivered exactly that. His second double album "Indigo" was released with critical and commercial success, becoming his third number 1 album on Billboard 200. Not only the album, but his collaboration with Duck, "No Guidance", was also well received by the masses. He debuted at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 list, becoming Chris's fifteenth song on the weekly list, before reaching number 5 in the following week. The single also helped him become the big winner at the 2019 Soul Train Awards and has been nominated for Best R&B song at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

2. Billie Eilish Instagram Unlike the rest of the artists on this list, Billie eilish She was a promising artist before she returned earlier this year. Joining her creativity and vision with that of her brother, the young singer took over the music industry with her first studio album "When we all fall asleep, where are we going?". Preceded with the single "Bad Guy", the album debuted and spent several weeks in the first place on the Billboard 200 list, in addition to receiving praise from music critics. As if that wasn't surprising enough, the album has been nominated for the Album of the Year and for the Best Pop Vocal Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, while "Bad Guy" receives nominations for the Disco of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Billie herself is among the nominees for Best New Artist. With that, the 17-year-old singer became the youngest artist to receive nominations in the four main Grammy categories.

3. Ed Sheeran Instagram Since then Ed Sheeran He stole the heart of the whole world with his Grammy-nominated song "The A Team", his music has always been something that people look forward to, especially because he chose to take a fairly long break before starting a new era. Then, when he finally released "I Don & # 39; t Care", the first single from his album "No. 6 Collaboration Project", people were filled with joy. Presenting Justin Bieber, the single broke the Spotify one-day broadcast record with 10.977 million daily global broadcasts and debuted at no. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. As successful as his lead single, Ed's collaborative album remained at the top of the Billboard 200 list for a couple of weeks and even had a strong contender, Beyonce Knowles& # 39; "The Lion King: The Gift ", to take over your place.

4. Post Malone Instagram Today, musicians must have something special if they want to survive in the industry. Y Post Malone He does exactly that by combining musical genres such as hip hop, pop, trap and rock, making people always anticipate any music he publishes because they think it will be good. His latest album "Hollywood & # 39; s Bleeding", which he released a year after his record "Beerbongs & Bentleys", was the perfect example of that. Receiving generally positive reviews from music critics, "Hollywood & # 39; s Bleeding" was launched at number 1 on the Billboard 200 list with its tracks dominating music lists worldwide. "Wow", "Goodbyes" and "Circles" even reached number 2, 3 and 2 on Billboard Hot 100, respectively. Meanwhile, your collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne Y Travis Scott (II), "Take what you want," he reached number 8 in the table.

5. Camila Cabello Instagram Following the success of Camila CabelloThe self-titled debut album and its mega hit "La Habana", people had been looking forward to what kind of songs the first Fifth Harmony member would release. Staying true to her Latin roots, the singer returned to take first place on the music list with her. Shawn mendes "Senorita" collaboration, which was included in his second album "Romance". Many people enjoyed the song, including a great name like Barack Obama, who put the hot song on his summer playlist this year. He also topped the music charts in more than thirty countries, including Billboard's Hot 100 list, and became one of the longest-running number 1 songs on world charts such as iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify.

6. Jonas Brothers Instagram When you talk about bands that people would like to see meet, Jonas brothers It is definitely among them. Having a solid fan base since its days at Disney, the three-member band was trending online at the time they announced they would meet after so many years. The anticipation was so high that they even took over "The Late Late Show with James Corden"for a whole week before the release of his single back" Sucker ". Released on March 1, "Sucker" did not disappoint at all in the music charts. He reached number 1 on the Hot 100 list, becoming the first number 1 song by Jonas Brothers in the United States. They also made history by becoming the second group to have a song that debuted at number 1 after Aerosmith"I do not want to miss anything". Without stopping there, the song was also nominated for several awards, including the Best Pop Duo / Group Performance for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

7. Selena Gomez Instagram Selena GomezThe return to the music industry was something that many of his devotees had been dying to see since the last time he released his own single in 2017. Therefore, it was no surprise that he took over the world by surprise in the moment he revealed it. first single from the next album, "Lose You to Love Me," which debuted at number 15 on Billboard's Hot 100 list in just two days of follow-up. It was an incredible feat considering that entering the top 20 of the table in two days was something difficult to achieve. Also, the song continued to top the list after that. But the single was not the only thing Selena had to offer her fans who had been waiting for two years. Just one day after the release of "Lose You to Love Me," the singer surprised fans by releasing another single titled "Look at Her Now." Despite being a surprise release and only having one day of follow-up, the song debuted at n. ° 3 in Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles by Billboard and entered Hot 100 in n. 27 the following week.

8. Taylor Swift Instagram Taylor SwiftCreativity in making music and writing top-notch lyrics successfully made people anticipate every song she released. After making her fans wait for more than a year from her album "Reputation," the pop superstar became stronger than ever through "ME!" Brendon Urie collaboration that she included in her album "Lover". The song broke four Amazon Music albums that included most of the first day's broadcasts and most of the first week's broadcasts. In addition to that, the song reached number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. Given the number of people who anticipated "Lover" after the success of "ME!", It was natural that the album was released with both critical and commercial success. While critics praised his songwriting development that conveyed emotional maturity, the album debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 list and was platinum certified. With more than 800,000 units in its first week, the album also made Taylor the first female artist to have six albums that sold more than 500,000 copies in a single week.

9. Kanye West Wenn Kanye west He has always been known for postponing the release of his music, but his recent movement had left many people frustrated because they had been dying to hear new songs from the Grammy-winning rapper. Fortunately for them, after a couple of delays, Ye finally presented his ninth studio album "Jesus Is King" and soon became a hot topic on social media, given that the effort also marked his first Christian album. As expected, "Jesus Is King" debuted at number 1 on Billboard 200 and became his ninth consecutive album to do so. In addition, he broke records, since he was named the first artist to occupy the top ten places on the Christian Songs and Gospel Songs charts and became the first artist to simultaneously head five separate lists in the United States: Billboard 200, Top R & B / Hip Hop Albums, best rap albums, best Christian albums and best gospel albums. Seeing how big the album had become, it was surely worth the wait.