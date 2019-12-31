French Montana calls 50 Cent A & # 39; Dinosaur & # 39; while the meat between them heats up.

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Rapper French Montana is proving to be a rival for 50 Cent when it comes to the art of trolling and called 50 "dinosaur,quot; after the Power producer made the clown to his Bugatti.

French said he took care of Bugatti Veyron after his release from the ICU, but 50 responded by throwing him from his hospital bed.

Recent Articles

Second woman accuses Dame Dash of sexual assault! #I also

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Last week, Dame Dash was accused of sexually assaulting a woman he worked with. Now he faces a second accusation.The accusation, which...
Read more

Champ takes the best bill in Cheltenham in NYD | Racing news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

2020: the world sounds in the new year amid forest fires, protests | News

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Millions of people began to sound in the new year, and in the new decade, with fireworks, dances and champagne, but Australia's celebrations were...
Read more

The 10 highest grossing Bollywood films of the decade

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Bollywood is a very important part of the lives of people in our nation. In a country where every Friday is expected and expected...
Read more

The 20 most loved songs of the year

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
The popularity of any Bollywood movie depends largely on its music. Music has a longer lifespan than the movies themselves. 2019 saw many good...
Read more
©