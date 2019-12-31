French chef loses legal battle for a lost Michelin star

PARIS – A court in France ruled on Wednesday against a famous chef who sued the Michelin Guide after his reviewers stripped his restaurant of one of his three most precious stars.

The chef, Marc Veyrat, was outraged when La Maison des Bois, his restaurant in the Haute-Savoie area of ​​France, which borders Switzerland and Italy, received a two-star rating in the 2019 guide, below the maximum rating of three stars. the previous year

Most chefs would be delighted with two Michelin stars, a state that can make a restaurant jump from darkness and financial status to international acclaim and wealth.

But Mr. Veyrat, 69, sued the guide in September in an effort to force the restaurant guide to deliver the notes of the reviewers who led to the rebate, as well as receipts for their meals.