Frank Lampard says Callum Hudson-Odoi must "do much more,quot; | Soccer news

Frank Lampard feels that Callum Hudson-Odoi should start producing better performances after signing a new contract with Chelsea in September

Frank Lampard says that Callum Hudson-Odoi "needs to do much more," but defended Chelsea's end amid criticism from some fans.

It is reported that Hudson-Odoi has had problems with the recent negative comments he has received on social media, and apparently the 19-year-old turned to his teammates for support before Sunday's 2-1 victory over Arsenal

Chelsea boss Lampard asked fans to give him "time and patience," but he also felt that Hudson-Odoi should start producing better performances after signing a new five-year contract in September and leaving speculation behind. long term with a change to the German champion Bayern Munich. the.

Lampard says that Hudson-Odoi & # 39; understands what he needs to do & # 39;

"I haven't talked to him about that (social networks), but unfortunately with social networks it's normal," said Lampard about Hudson-Odoi, who failed to record a single goal or help in any of his last 13 appearances. .

"That does not make it right or wrong, and obviously I have not seen it, but that is something that you have to have a very thick skin. He is a young player who is 19 years old, alone. He has had a lot of talk from him for different reasons.

"There has been a great microscope on him. I think we have to give him time and patience with how young he is. I have no problems with him, I think he did well against Arsenal when he entered."

"I think Chelsea fans are absolutely behind him. They want to see the passion and all those things, so he needs to understand what is needed and constantly work on it. But I support him and we will work together on that."

"He signed a long contract here, but now he has to produce. I think it's a lot to say & # 39; you must produce instantly, or you'll have social networks giving you & # 39;. I'll try to protect him from that.

"He needs to do much more, but he has the talent to do much more. Of all the conversations I've had with him in the past two weeks, and there have been some, he understands what he needs to do. On and off the field. I'll stay with the ".