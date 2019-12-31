Foxy Brown roasts DJ's envy: "Act stupid if you want!"

Rapper Foxy Brown has a few words of choice for DJ Envy after interviewing Don Pooh recently, and hinting that he had fallen.

"What happened to Foxy? I had a great album, and I had another album that came out, and it seemed that things had shrunk," Envy asked.

"She was doing her thing for a while. In fact, she released three albums, and then, you know, she is now a mother. Shout at her baby C. She just backed up a little. She had a problem with her hearing, so she simply He stepped back. Hopefully, we'll see or hear from her soon, "Don replied.

But Foxy didn't appreciate Envy's question and jumped on Instagram to call him:

"ASSFISH ASS ENVY @ djenvy💋 Act stupid if you want! 🤣 Damn it, you broke your BACK😆😆 with MY CHANNEL RECORDS AND LUGGAGE! Foxy wrote.

"🚶🏽‍♂️🚶🏽‍♂️ 4 MULTI PLATINUM ALBUMS F * CK BOY !!!" Foxy continued. "AG NICE PLAY! GIVEN YOU LIFE! 😩😜 She deliberately LOW BITCH! 💋💋💋 I got hurt, I was transported back, A BABY GIRL ASS BORN C * cksucker 2020 the POP OFF !!!!! 🔥🔥 🔥🔥🔥 AGGY because we're not making Breakfast Club! 😤😤😂 DICKRIDER, let KING BITCH leave your mouth🤕 Dem #BROOKLYNBOYZ outside !! # LIL & # 39; DJCLUE😂 "

