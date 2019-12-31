Foxy Brown roasts DJ's envy: "Act stupid if you want!"

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Rapper Foxy Brown has a few words of choice for DJ Envy after interviewing Don Pooh recently, and hinting that he had fallen.

"What happened to Foxy? I had a great album, and I had another album that came out, and it seemed that things had shrunk," Envy asked.

"She was doing her thing for a while. In fact, she released three albums, and then, you know, she is now a mother. Shout at her baby C. She just backed up a little. She had a problem with her hearing, so she simply He stepped back. Hopefully, we'll see or hear from her soon, "Don replied.

